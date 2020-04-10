TPS Education Service Center

Tulsa Public Schools’ board of education took action Friday to lessen the burden on students during distance learning. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World file

 MATT BARNARD

The Tulsa school board on Friday voted to suspend many policies surrounding graduation requirements, academics and attendance to lessen the burden on students during distance learning.

Board members approved six recommendations affecting more than a dozen district policies during a virtual special meeting that lasted less than an hour. The first recommendation called to suspend the policy requiring that any proposed suspension of policy appear for consideration before the board at two consecutive meetings prior to adoption.

District officials say the immediate approval of these policies is necessary due to the statewide shutdown of public schools and the implementation of remote education for the remainder of the shortened school year. The final day for students has been moved to May 15.

The changes are possible because of a number of flexibilities given to districts by the State Board of Education in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. For example, students can’t have their grades lowered as a result of distance learning. Nor will they have to complete final exams this year.

Tulsa Public Schools’ second recommendation, which involved waiving certain policy requirements concerning student grades, testing and attendance, was meant to comply with the state recommendations, said Devin Fletcher, the district’s chief talent and learning officer.

“What that means for us is that our grading period ended effectively on the day that we left for spring break,” Fletcher said.

The recommendation also included waivers for policies that limited the use of wireless communication devices and governed the length of the school day. Another involved guidelines for parent-teacher conferences, which some schools were unable to complete before the shutdown.

The third and fourth recommendations requested exemptions for full-time enrollment requirements. These are meant to protect students who may also be enrolled at another state-accredited institution but are no longer able to complete courses there, TPS Instructional Leadership Director Stacey Vinson said.

“So essentially, we know that Tulsa Tech and Tulsa Community College may not be able to continue all of their courses due to the nature of the course,” Vinson said. “We want to make sure that we are providing this exemption for those students who might need to drop one of their dual-enrollment courses so that we’re not requiring them all of the sudden in April to enroll in a full schedule at their own high school.”

The fifth recommendation called for suspending policy requirements regarding AIDS prevention education for students in grades 5, 7 and 10. TPS Deputy Chief of Academics Danielle Neves said an exemption was needed because the state-mandated curriculum was not completed before schools were closed.

Neves said the district wants to make sure those students will have an opportunity to learn about AIDS prevention next year.

“We are working out the logistics of what that would look like, especially because the fifth and seventh graders would have another opportunity coming up in terms of our board policy requiring it three times,” she said.

The sixth recommendation waived graduation requirements for current seniors who have not taken spring exams but meet all other criteria to receive their diploma. District officials requested the exemption to comply with the state order to forgo testing this year.

Featured

Gallery

Kyle Hinchey

918-581-8451

@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @kylehinchey

Tags

Recommended for you