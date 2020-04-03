When Tulsa Public Schools students resume instruction Monday after three weeks of no classes, they won't get the full experience of distance learning right away. That comes later.
Teachers will spend the first few days calling families and hosting virtual meetings to introduce them to the digital learning platforms they'll need the rest of the school year. Students will establish rituals and routines while experimenting with home-based activities.
Superintendent Deborah Gist said the transition to distance learning could get a little bumpy as educators and students learn "to do school" together in a whole new format. Hundreds, if not thousands, of students across the district have received Chromebooks to prepare them for online education.
"This first week is a lot like the first week of school in a lot of ways, which means you don't hit the ground running immediately," Gist said.
The running doesn't start until the second week. Teachers will begin delivering daily lessons through a combination of recorded videos, television programming and real-time video calls. Students will use the web-based Canvas Learning Management System to receive instruction and complete assignments.
TPS Deputy Chief of Academics Danielle Neves said the goal is to provide students multiple pathways to connect with their teachers.
Educators are given some discretion in how they plan their instruction through the week. However, they must schedule their live and recorded lessons during one of two time periods established by the district.
The online learning block for elementary grades ranges from 9:15 a.m. to 2:15 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for middle and high school grades.
There are also limitations on how much instruction students should receive each day. For prekindergarten and kindergarten, that limit is 45 minutes. First and second grades are bumped up to 70 minutes, while third through fifth grades are recommended to spend 80 minutes learning daily. Middle school and high school students shouldn't exceed three hours.
The distance learning model isn't meant to replicate a regular school day at home, Neves said. Students aren't expected to sit in front of a computer all day.
Although students will have have regular opportunities to engage their teachers through digital platforms, there also will be plenty of time to work on activities and assignments at their own pace while checking back in regularly.
"While we're excited about the technology we have available for our students, we don't think that's the only way students learn," Neves said. "We don't want that to be the only way students learn. And we recognize that families have a lot of things going on right now during this time and during this crisis. We want to be as flexible with our learning opportunities for students so that families are supported as well."
Transitioning to remote learning presents a much bigger challenge for students with disabilities and English-language learners. Administrators are relying on the expertise of teachers who best understand their individual needs and limitations.
That process will involve modifying lessons and activities on a case-by-case basis, said Devin Fletcher, the district's chief talent and learning officer.
School districts have scrambled to ensure no students are left out of their distance learning plans and no federal requirements for special education or English learners are violated.
"Everyone across the state and across the country is thinking about diverse learner populations and trying to support them in a very new and unique way on a very rapid turn cycle," Fletcher said.
In addition to not having to take final exams this year, students will not receive official grades on assignments while distance learning.
All high-schoolers with a passing grade in a credit-bearing course at the end of the year will receive course credit. Teachers and counselors will help students who were in danger of failing before March 12 improve their current course grade through assignments.
The district's priority in the coming weeks, Gist said, is to protect the well-being of students and mitigate stress for families overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"We all want to help our students, so we know that everyone has that intention," she said. "We just need folks to do the best they can. The main thing they need to do is take care of themselves and their families and do the best they can. Our job is to provide them with as many resources as we can in a clear enough way to take advantage of and then listen to the feedback and keep getting better."