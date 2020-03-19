THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A
* FLOOD WARNING FOR...
SOUTHERN ROGERS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA...
SOUTHERN CREEK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA...
MCINTOSH COUNTY IN SOUTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA...
MAYES COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA...
WAGONER COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA...
WESTERN CHEROKEE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA...
MUSKOGEE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA...
OKMULGEE COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA...
SOUTHEASTERN TULSA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA...
OKFUSKEE COUNTY IN EAST CENTRAL OKLAHOMA...
* UNTIL 1215 AM CDT FRIDAY.
* AT 1216 PM CDT, DOPPLER ESTIMATES 1 TO 2 INCHES OF RAIN HAVE
FALLEN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. WHILE THE HEAVY RAINS HAVE ENDED,
FLOODING FROM THIS RAIN WILL LINGER FOR MANY HOURS.
* SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
TULSA... BROKEN ARROW...
MUSKOGEE... OKMULGEE...
WAGONER... BRISTOW...
OKEMAH... EUFAULA...
PRYOR... BIXBY...
JENKS... OKFUSKEE...
GLENPOOL... COWETA...
PRYOR CREEK... CATOOSA...
HENRYETTA... FORT GIBSON...
CHECOTAH... CHOUTEAU...
ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF UP TO ONE QUARTER OF AN INCH ARE
POSSIBLE WHERE IT IS STILL RAINING IN THE WARNED AREA.
THIS INCLUDES THE FOLLOWING HIGHWAYS,
INTERSTATE 40 IN OKLAHOMA BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 212 AND 286.
INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 187 AND 193, BETWEEN MILE MARKERS
237 AND 238, AND BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 261 AND 272.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.
...A FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM CDT FOR ROGERS...
SOUTHEASTERN OSAGE...CREEK...SOUTHEASTERN WASHINGTON...SOUTHEASTERN
PAWNEE AND TULSA COUNTIES...
AT 1138 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS WITH HEAVY
RAINFALL ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. 2 TO 3 INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN
ACROSS THE WARNED AREA FROM EARLY MORNING STORMS AND A SECOND ROUND
OF ONGOING THUNDERSTORM ACTIVITY. THE CURRENT THUNDERSTORMS ARE
QUICKLY MOVING TO THE EAST. HOWEVER, FLOODING FROM THESE RAINS WILL
LIKELY LINGER FOR MANY HOURS. ONE PARTICULAR AREA HARDEST HIT WAS IN
THE COLLINSVILLE AREA, NEAR HORSEPEN CREEK. THIS CREEK IS FLOODING
WEST OF THE CANEY RIVER, WHICH IS ALSO FLOODING.
SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
TULSA... BROKEN ARROW...
SAND SPRINGS... CLAREMORE...
OWASSO... SAPULPA...
JENKS... GLENPOOL...
SKIATOOK... CATOOSA...
COLLINSVILLE... VERDIGRIS...
MANNFORD... DRUMRIGHT...
CHELSEA... SPERRY...
KELLYVILLE... OOLOGAH...
OILTON... DEPEW...
THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 178 AND 235, AND
BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 238 AND 260.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD
DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES.
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
OKLAHOMA...
BIRD CREEK NEAR SPERRY AFFECTING OSAGE AND TULSA COUNTIES.
BIRD CREEK NEAR OWASSO-MINGO AFFECTING TULSA COUNTY.
ILLINOIS RIVER AT CHEWEY AFFECTING ADAIR...CHEROKEE AND DELAWARE
COUNTIES.
...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON...
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE BIRD CREEK NEAR OWASSO-MINGO.
* UNTIL FRIDAY AFTERNOON.
* AT 2:00 PM THURSDAY, THE STAGE WAS 18.96 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 18.0 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST.
* FORECAST...THE BIRD CREEK NEAR OWASSO-MINGO WILL CONTINUE RISING TO
NEAR 19.5 FEET THIS EVENING. THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW
FLOOD STAGE FRIDAY MORNING.
* IMPACT...AT 20.0 FEET, MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS NEAR 56TH STREET
NORTH NEAR MINGO ROAD. MINGO ROAD NEAR 66TH STREET NORTH MAY BECOME
IMPASSABLE. ACCESS ROADS NEAR THE OXLEY NATURE CENTER AT MOHAWK
PARK MAY BE FLOODED.
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
OKLAHOMA...
CANEY RIVER NEAR RAMONA AFFECTING WASHINGTON COUNTY.
CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE AFFECTING ROGERS AND TULSA COUNTIES.
...FLOOD WARNING EXTENDED UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING...
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE.
* UNTIL SUNDAY MORNING.
* AT 1:30 PM THURSDAY, THE STAGE WAS 30.43 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 26.0 FEET.
* MODERATE FLOODING IS OCCURRING BUT THE RIVER IS CRESTING.
* FORECAST...THE CANEY RIVER NEAR COLLINSVILLE IS CRESTING AND WILL
BEGIN FALLING THIS AFTERNOON. THE RIVER IS EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW
FLOOD STAGE BY EARLY SUNDAY MORNING.
* IMPACT...AT 31.0 FEET, WIDESPREAD MODERATE FLOODING OCCURS. RURAL
ROADS NEAR THE CANEY RIVER BECOME IMPASSABLE.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...
* WHAT...SOUTHWEST WINDS 15 TO 25 MPH WITH OCCASIONAL GUSTS UP TO
40 MPH POSSIBLE.
* WHERE...OSAGE, WASHINGTON, NOWATA, PAWNEE, TULSA AND ROGERS
COUNTIES.
* WHEN...THROUGH 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING.
* IMPACTS...WINDS THIS STRONG CAN MAKE DRIVING DIFFICULT,
ESPECIALLY FOR HIGH PROFILE VEHICLES.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
MOTORISTS SHOULD EXERCISE CAUTION WHILE DRIVING. BE ALERT TO
SUDDEN GUSTS OF WIND WHICH MAY CAUSE YOU TO LOSE CONTROL OF YOUR
VEHICLE. EXTRA ATTENTION SHOULD BE GIVEN TO CROSS WINDS AND ON
BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES.
...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN
OKLAHOMA...
BIRD CREEK NEAR SPERRY AFFECTING OSAGE AND TULSA COUNTIES.
BIRD CREEK NEAR OWASSO-MINGO AFFECTING TULSA COUNTY.
ILLINOIS RIVER AT CHEWEY AFFECTING ADAIR...CHEROKEE AND DELAWARE
COUNTIES.
THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR
THE BIRD CREEK NEAR SPERRY.
* UNTIL LATE TONIGHT.
* AT 2:00 PM THURSDAY, THE STAGE WAS 22.91 FEET.
* FLOOD STAGE IS 21.0 FEET.
* MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING BUT THE RIVER IS CRESTING.
* FORECAST...THE BIRD CREEK NEAR SPERRY WILL BEGIN FALLING AND
WILL FALL BELOW FLOOD STAGE BY TONIGHT.
* IMPACT...AT 23.0 FEET, MINOR RURAL FLOODING OCCURS FROM SKIATOOK TO
TURLEY.
TU tells students not to return from spring break; virtual classes to continue till end of semester
The University of Tulsa announced Thursday that students should not return to campus from spring break and only virtual classes will be offered through the end of the semester.
“As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increases across our state and nation, The University of Tulsa must do its part to slow the spread of the virus and protect the health and lives of everyone in our community,” said Janet Levit, interim TU president, in a campuswide email sent out Thursday morning.
As of 5 p.m. Friday, TU students will have only restricted access to campus housing. On-campus residents will be receiving detailed instructions for how to retrieve belongings or obtain a waiver to remain in campus housing.
“I want you to know that our leadership team reached this decision only after extensive deliberation with our crisis management team and the Board of Trustees and that we take these measures with profound regret for the impact they will have on so many of you and your families,” Levit said. “It is clear, however, that steps like these are the most powerful tools we can employ to check the spread of this pandemic, prevent the overburdening of our healthcare system and allow us to resume our normal activities as quickly as possible. On a residential campus where students live and study in close quarters, social distancing is simply not possible. Our decision is supported by guidance from public health officials and agencies and consistent with actions taken by other colleges and universities across the country.”
TU has vowed to announce what format commencement will take by April 1 and to release details on student refunds for room and board payments by April 6.
Students with additional questions are being directed to email covid19@utulsa.edu or call 918-631-2000.
Andrea is a projects reporter, examining key education topics and other local issues. Since joining the Tulsa World in 1999, she has been a three-time winner of Oklahoma’s top award for investigative reporting by an individual. Phone: 918-581-8470