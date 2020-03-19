Related ccontent

Click here to find all of the latest coronavirus coverage at tulsaworld.com.

The University of Tulsa announced Thursday that students should not return to campus from spring break and only virtual classes will be offered through the end of the semester.

“As the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases increases across our state and nation, The University of Tulsa must do its part to slow the spread of the virus and protect the health and lives of everyone in our community,” said Janet Levit, interim TU president, in a campuswide email sent out Thursday morning.

As of 5 p.m. Friday, TU students will have only restricted access to campus housing. On-campus residents will be receiving detailed instructions for how to retrieve belongings or obtain a waiver to remain in campus housing.

“I want you to know that our leadership team reached this decision only after extensive deliberation with our crisis management team and the Board of Trustees and that we take these measures with profound regret for the impact they will have on so many of you and your families,” Levit said. “It is clear, however, that steps like these are the most powerful tools we can employ to check the spread of this pandemic, prevent the overburdening of our healthcare system and allow us to resume our normal activities as quickly as possible. On a residential campus where students live and study in close quarters, social distancing is simply not possible. Our decision is supported by guidance from public health officials and agencies and consistent with actions taken by other colleges and universities across the country.”

TU has vowed to announce what format commencement will take by April 1 and to release details on student refunds for room and board payments by April 6.

Students with additional questions are being directed to email covid19@utulsa.edu or call 918-631-2000.

Gallery: How coronavirus has affected life around Tulsa

Andrea Eger 

918-581-8470

andrea.eger@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @AndreaEger

Tags

Staff Writer

Andrea is a projects reporter, examining key education topics and other local issues. Since joining the Tulsa World in 1999, she has been a three-time winner of Oklahoma’s top award for investigative reporting by an individual. Phone: 918-581-8470

Recommended for you