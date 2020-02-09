The winner will replace Brian Hosmer, who was appointed to the board last spring after his predecessor’s resignation and decided against running for a full term.
Meanwhile, longtime District 6 representative Ruth Ann Fate will square off against two opponents in the upcoming election. Jerry Griffin and Stephen Remington are the first candidates to contest Fate’s seat in two decades.
If a candidate in either race secures at least 50% of the votes Tuesday, that person will be sworn in at the board’s next regular meeting on Feb. 17. If that doesn’t happen, the top two candidates will appear in a runoff election April 7.
Here are the District 5 candidates, listed in alphabetical order:
John Croisant, an Allstate agent and former teacher at Edison High School for 12 years, says he is uniquely qualified to understand what’s happening in the district and wants to create a long-term plan to attract students back to TPS.
Scott Pendleton, an independent software and database developer, seeks to transform TPS into America’s best school district by improving academic performance with his multiyear plan.
Kelsey Royce, a volunteer who previously worked for the Tulsa City-County Library System, believes “something’s not right” with TPS and is running to stand up for the city’s schools and communities.
Shane Saunders, president of Trident Energy Inc., thinks the board “desperately” needs the skill set of a businessman who has experience with governance and oversight roles in other organizations.
Here are the District 6 candidates, listed in alphabetical order:
Ruth Ann Fate, who was first elected to the board in 1996, hopes to serve a seventh term to continue overseeing successful programs she helped support.
Jerry Griffin, who teaches online business and criminal justice classes at the University of Oklahoma and the for-profit University of Phoenix, believes he has the know-how and the answers to help TPS through its current budget crisis.
Stephen Remington, a former Dish Network Call Center employee and the father of five kids who either attend or graduated from TPS, said his primary goals are to increase transparency and accountability for the administration.
Several other local districts also have contested school board seats in this week’s election.
At Union Public Schools, Zone 5 representative Ken Kinnear will face challenger Brandon Swearengin. Owasso Board of Education President Frosty Turpen, who represents Ward 5, has two opponents: John H. Haning and Beth Medford.
Berryhill’s board president, Patty Lawson, seeks to protect her seat from opponent Allisha Craig, while Collinsville District 5 representative Memory Ostrander is up against Jeromy Burwell.
Meanwhile, three candidates — Tristy Fryer, Todd Hagopian and Jason Prideaux — are running for Bixby’s District 5 seat after board member Lisa Kramer apparently chose to not seek another term.
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Lines are possible at peak voting times, according to the Tulsa County Election Board, while wait times likely will be shorter at midmorning and midafternoon. Anyone in line to vote at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.Gallery: Meet the four candidates vying for the District 5 board seat for Tulsa Public Schools
