After teaching at Patrick Henry Elementary School for more than two decades, Kathleen Fischer has perfected the art of preparing for a new school year.
Thursday marked the official end of summer break for Fischer and hundreds of other Tulsa Public Schools teachers as they returned to their classrooms to rearrange furniture and organize lesson plans. Students won’t arrive until Wednesday, but educators like to get a head start.
Not everyone has Fischer’s experience. The fifth-grade teacher spends more time helping newer colleagues get their classrooms ready than she does her own.
“They’re very nervous about how to set their rooms up and that kind of stuff,” she said. “The good thing about being a veteran teacher is you’re kind of an old hat. That goes there, and that goes here. And when you put stuff up at the end of the year, you put it where you can find it. But the new teachers don’t have any idea about all that.”
Fischer isn’t complaining, though. She goes out of her way to help the rising number of novice teachers within the city.
TPS and other districts ramped up their recruiting efforts this year as they look to replenish their ranks with inexperienced but eager educators.
The district reported having 32 vacant teacher positions as of Friday, averaging fewer than one per school. District officials believe those vacancies will be filled by the time school starts.
“Principals have identified candidates, and they’re just making sure they make the right decisions,” said Quentin Liggins, director of talent initiatives at TPS.
Even if the positions are filled, some administrators still are expected to teach classes at the beginning of the school year. They’ll step in until the new hires are ready to take over, Liggins said.
It will likely be the fourth straight year administrators take on the role of teacher. More than a dozen worked in classrooms throughout the district in 2018-19. Superintendent Deborah Gist was among those who taught temporarily two years ago.
The need stems from the debilitating teacher shortage that has plagued the state for more than half a decade and prompted districts to rely more and more on nonaccredited teachers.
TPS is projected to begin 2019-20 with about 437 emergency-certified teachers, compared to 279 at the same time last year. That number grew to 388 over the course of the school year.
Many of this year’s nonaccredited teachers are returning for their second year, including about 55 who were part of the first Tulsa Teacher Corps cohort. Another 85 are beginning their teaching careers after completing the second year of Teacher Corps, an intensive summer-training program for new hires who lack traditional or alternative certification.
The Teacher Corps program is one of several strategies implemented in response to the shortage. Liggins said TPS is working to improve employee morale, as seen with the recent restructuring of its central office. District leaders say the reorganization is meant to help them better serve schools.
These efforts, along with last year’s historic teacher raise, have resulted in better retention rates and more people applying for jobs, he said.
“We have increased the rigor of our application process,” Liggins said. “We’ve seen continued demand to work in Tulsa Public Schools, and our principals have an opportunity to be intentionally selective about who they’re bringing in.”
Although district officials expect to fill teacher vacancies, they appear to be less optimistic about driver vacancies.
Liggins said TPS needs an additional 18-20 bus drivers to ensure its fleet runs at optimal levels and is “working feverishly” to meet that need. Bus routes will continue to run even with a shortage, however.
“This is a competitive marketplace,” he said. “All of our surrounding neighbors are also looking for bus drivers, so we want to be intentional about recruiting folks. And then if they do not have their commercial driving license, there is a pathway to being trained, but that just takes time as well.”
Suburban districts also filling vacancies
Bus drivers are one of the biggest areas of concern at Union Public Schools, where 75% of students rely on school transportation. Right now the district has six openings.
Even after making it a full-time position with benefits two years ago, Union still struggles to hire and retain drivers, said Jay Loegering, executive director of human resources.
“There are not enough bus drivers out there,” Loegering said. “We will train people. They have to have no experience. We will put them through a training course and help them get their (commercial driving licenses). But there’s just not enough people out there to do it.”
The lack of drivers resulted in Union moving from three to four school start times so that students don’t have to wait on a bus for an extended period of time.
Meanwhile, Union filled all of its teacher positions before the first day of school — an uncommon feat for the district. New raises from the state as well as through conservative budgeting allowed officials to emphasize hiring early and hiring well, Loegering said.
He also credited additional funding received as part of a Vision Tulsa initiative to help hire and keep teachers. For the next seven years, $1.4 million in funding will be distributed as block grants each year to the Tulsa, Union and Jenks districts based on student enrollment in the city of Tulsa. Union planned to use the money to extend its outreach and bring qualified teachers to Tulsa from neighboring states.
Union will start the year with 20 emergency-certified teachers, compared to 31 last year. Loegering said 14 of those teachers are regularly certified, just not in the subject they’re covering.
“For instance, I have a person who has multiple certifications and she’s taught art, but she’s not officially certified in art in Oklahoma,” he said. “She’s a certified teacher, but she didn’t have the art endorsement and the test results won’t be back until after the school year starts. So we’ve gotten her emergency certified to be able to have her as the teacher of record at the start of the year.”
Jenks Public Schools also had teachers for every classroom and, for the first time in years, drivers for every bus. The district still needed four speech-language pathologists and a psychologist. Additional needs included 12 child-care employees, about 10 paraprofessionals and numerous substitutes.
It’s typical for Jenks to not have any teacher vacancies on the first day of school. But that accomplishment seems to get more difficult every year, said Dana Ezell, executive director of human resources at Jenks. Nine teachers will have emergency certifications this year.
Like Union, officials at Jenks have focused on recruiting harder and sooner than in previous years with help from the Vision funding. The extra money allowed them to attend more job fairs and produce more advertising.
“We know that every school district is looking for the same qualified people, and so we just knew that we had to get out there as early as we could to try to identify those candidates,” Ezell said.
At Broken Arrow Public Schools, all teaching openings were filled except for two special education positions, which are the hardest to hire for at most districts. The district has no openings for bus drivers and about a dozen for child nutrition positions.
Broken Arrow implemented a significant pay raise this summer that included a sign-on bonus for special education teachers.
“That really helped,” district spokesman Charlie Hannema said. “We had about 15 or 16 openings, and we got all of those filled except for the two in about three or four weeks.”
The district will have 57 emergency-certified teachers in 2019-20, which is the same number as last year. Hannema said 32 of this year’s are new requests and 25 are extensions. In 2018-19, 40 were new requests and 17 were extensions.
There were two remaining teacher vacancy positions — one for first grade and the other for high school science — at Owasso Public Schools. Lisa Johnson, the district’s human resources director, was confident the positions would be filled before school starts Thursday.
Johnson expects Owasso to have no more than eight emergency-certified teachers, two of whom aren’t certified in the subjects they’re covering. Last year there were 15 teachers with emergency certifications.
Superintendent Amy Fichtner also said her district posted vacancies as early as possible this year and took additional steps to try to avoid the emergency-certification process, which she described as “quite cumbersome” for teachers and administrators.
District officials are working with nonaccredited teachers to become traditionally certified.
“It’s not our preference to have emergency-certified teachers,” Fichtner said. “We have those only in the areas where we have a difficult time finding a candidate that is suitably credentialed for the position.”
The state teacher shortage has heightened awareness of the need to prioritize recruiting and retaining high-quality educators, she said.
“It is a very intentional process putting the highest quality of professionals in front of our children,” Fichtner said, “and it is a collaborative effort among all the administrators in the district to do that.”
