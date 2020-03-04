Tulsa-area school districts notified parents this week about their efforts to monitor the evolving coronavirus situation and prepare for the potential of a local outbreak.
Administrators say they're working with local and state health officials to stay updated on the status and spread of the virus, which has killed at least 11 Americans so far.
At least three district leaders sent letters to families Tuesday amid growing concerns to affirm they are taking the threat seriously.
"Over the past few weeks, information and discussions regarding the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) have understandably created a feeling of uneasiness with many families in our district," Owasso Public Schools Superintendent Amy Fichtner said. "I am writing to you today to communicate the steps that we are taking in our schools to help keep our students and educators safe during this flu season, which has the added challenge of COVID-19."
Per district policy, Owasso students who have had a fever of 100 or higher, diarrhea or vomiting must be symptom free for 24 hours without medicine prior to returning to school.
Buildings and classrooms also are being regularly disinfected, Fichtner said, while hand sanitizer is readily available at all schools.
Union Public Schools Superintendent Kirt Hartzler also penned a letter Tuesday to "reinforce preventive safety measures" being taken by the district.
Hartzler noted there have only been a small number of confirmed cases in the United States and none so far in Oklahoma. He said Union is receiving guidance from the Tulsa Health Department and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Although currently there is no recommendation to close schools, he said Union will work with the U.S. Department of Education to determine how to proceed if the coronavirus has a more direct impact on Oklahoma.
"Please know that Union is already making preparations in the event that one or more schools would need to be closed in the event of an outbreak," Hartzler said. "We are looking at options that might include students doing schoolwork from home using online resources."
Families in Jenks Public Schools received an email Tuesday evening about the district's Disease Response Plan, which has been reviewed and updated to incorporate the latest guidance from local and global health organizations.
District leaders and Emergency Response Team members will implement specific steps within the plan if it becomes necessary, according to the email.
"From a clinical standpoint, there is no reason to be alarmed, yet we completely understand why people may have concerns and inquire about plans the District has in place," Jenks Public Schools states.
Each message included recommendations from the CDC about how to prevent the spread of germs in schools, such as washing hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. Other recommendations included covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue, keeping sick children at home and cleaning frequently touched objects or surfaces.
Tulsa Public Schools has not messaged families directly about the coronavirus but said in a statement the district also is communicating with the Tulsa Health Department and the Tulsa Area Emergency Management.
"We are still taking this potential health issue seriously," the statement reads. "We are continuing to monitor schools for outbreaks and regularly disinfecting schools during and after school hours. In the event of respiratory or gastrointestinal outbreaks, our school nurses and school leaders would follow the protocols we have in place to track illnesses, notify health department officials, disinfect schools and keep staff and parents updated."
