Tulsa Community College on Thursday announced summer courses will be available only through virtual and distance learning formats.
Face-to-face instruction has been unavailable at the college since spring break, when the emergence of COVID-19 prompted colleges and universities across the state to begin moving classes online for the remainder of the 2019-20 school year.
“Our faculty and staff have done a tremendous job in shifting operations from in-person classes to a virtual campus," TCC President Leigh Goodson said in a statement. "In a matter of weeks, TCC transitioned all classes and services in the middle of the semester while maintaining the integrity and importance of teaching and learning."
The extension of remote learning to this summer comes as no surprise as health officials project the spread of COVID-19 to peak between mid-May and early June, with the outbreak beginning to subside in July.
Cindy Hess, senior vice president and chief academic officer at TCC, said professors will conduct their courses with the understanding that not all students have equal access to technology or high-speed internet at home.
Many students will experience a virtual classroom format at the same day and time as their scheduled class, Hess said. Others will rely on lectures captured by video that can be viewed when possible.
For some subjects, such as a science course with a lab component, professors will need to use the best resources available to teach concepts or outcomes.
“We understand students might be concerned about the changes to their courses this (summer), but we remain steadfast in our commitment to continue providing an excellent learning environment online, as one would expect in face-to-face classes," Hess said. "We want students to know we are committed to working with each one to address their situation and to accommodate their needs, when possible."
Meanwhile, the Tulsa Community College Foundation is utilizing its Student Emergency Fund to provide emergency financial support to currently enrolled students who are unable to meet essential expenses due to the pandemic.
Featured video