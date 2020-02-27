A new partnership between the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office and Berryhill Public Schools will enable teachers to identify students acting out due to trauma and determine how to better support them.
The Sheriff's Office has become the latest law-enforcement agency in Oklahoma to adopt the Handle With Care program, which seeks to provide appropriate intervention for students who have been exposed to violence, crime or abuse. The initiative originated in West Virginia in 2013 and has spread to states across the country.
Sheriff Vic Regalado painted a scenario in which two parents are arrested during a domestic-violence call late at night. Their kids are scared and don't get enough sleep, but they still go to school the next day.
"They end up acting out, and the teacher oftentimes doesn't know why," Regalado said. "What can happen, and what has happened, is that child is sent to the principal or is disciplined and gets the stigma of being a disciplinary problem."
Now when deputies encounter a potentially distressed child while responding to an emergency in Berryhill, they'll notify the school district with a simple message: Handle with care. No details of the incident are included.
This information helps teachers understand when a student behaving poorly may need intervention rather than punshiment.
Oklahoma leads the nation in childhood trauma, as highlighted in a series of Tulsa World stories last year. A 2017 study conducted by the U.S. Census Bureau found about 30% of kids here had incurred two or more adverse experiences, which can lead to profound and far-reaching consequences in adulthood.
Regalado said Handle With Care is a way in which authorities and educators can collaborate to address trauma early and give kids the care they need.
"One of the things people don't realize is that childhood trauma can and has been an indicator of criminal behavior," he said. "But equally important is that when you think about domestic violence and a child witnessing that, what we know is that child, if left untreated, can continue that cycle, and now you have domestic violence that has become generational. If we stop that, then I think that's what this program is about."
When asked why Berryhill was chosen for the partnership, Regalado said his reasons were that the district falls within his department’s jurisdiction and “encompasses a wide variety of communities.”
Berryhill Superintendent Mike Campbell said it was a no-brainer when the Sheriff's Office reached out about collaborating to implement the program.
Counselors there are no strangers to handling trauma. Campbell has seen students left reeling by the suicide of a parent or a deadly car crash.
Sometimes the warning signs are easy to spot. Berryhill is a smaller district where everybody knows everybody, with just shy of 1,200 students enrolled this year. Teachers often are able to sense when something isn't right.
But that's not always the case.
"We know that kids experience things in their lives, and it's unfortunate," Campbell said. "Then they have to go to school and focus on education and deal with their friends. We just want to be able to offer them support if we feel it's needed."
Staff at Berryhill have undergone resiliency training in preparation of the program, which rolled out Thursday. The appropriate teachers and counselors will be notified when the district receives a Handle With Care alert. They'll observe the student's behavior and offer trauma-sensitive support as necessary.
When school intervention isn't enough, district officials will contact the Counseling and Recovery Services of Oklahoma to provide on-site therapy geared toward overcoming trauma-related difficulties.
Andre Campbell, the organization's clinical director, said the idea behind trauma-focused cognitive behavioral therapy is to utilize the resiliency of children and remove the obstacles standing in their way. Part of that is through changing a student's mindset from focusing on what's wrong with them to what's right.
"Trauma is treatable, but if you don't treat it, it doesn't go away with time," Andre Campbell said. "It's really important that the earlier we catch the trauma, it's easier for us to be able to reduce some of those issues around self-confidence, around self-esteem, around trust and around sense of power and control. If it goes untreated, then we end up having physical-health issues, mental-health issues and not only that, but it can even lead to some substance use."
Only a handful of Oklahoma law-enforcement agencies have adopted the Handle With Care program in the past year, mostly in the Oklahoma City area. The Stillwater Police Department initiated a partnership with Stillwater Public Schools in December.
Regalado said he hopes other agencies and schools will follow suit and added that he's open to forming additional partnerships with Tulsa County districts.