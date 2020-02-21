A Tulsa state representative has filed further legislation regulating virtual charter schools.
Rep. Sheila Dills, R-Tulsa, authored House Bill 2905, the Virtual Charter School Transparency and Reform Act of 2020. In a news release Friday, Dills said the bill’s language is being finalized, but that it aims to standardize transfer, attendance, engagement and truancy policies.
“This measure makes sure all of our public virtual schools are serving students in a way that protects them, ensures parental flexibility and assists with better outcomes,” Dills said. “We realize there’s a place for virtual charter schools in our society, and they serve a need for students and their families.
“We do, however, want to make sure that their policies are transparent to the public, particularly in how they receive and spend taxpayer dollars for the students they serve.”
HB 2905 is scheduled to be heard before the House Common Education Committee next week. Dills said in a news release the bill will define the first date of attendance and membership for students, as well as changing the number of instructional activities required for students.
The bill is an extension of House Bill 1395, which Gov. Kevin Stitt signed in May.
House Bill 1395 made virtual charter schools adhere to the same financial reporting and audit requirements as traditional public schools. It was one of several bills filed that legislative session after it was revealed Epic Charter Schools was under investigation by state and federal law enforcement over allegations of dual enrollment of students.
HB 1395, which Dills also authored, was also reported to have led to a leadership change at Epic. The school’s co-founder and then-Superintendent David Chaney was forced to resign from that position because both he and co-founder Ben Harris split ownership of Epic Youth Services LLC, a separate company and contractor for Epic’s operations.
In late 2019, Dills criticized Epic after the virtual charter school sued State Sen. Ron Sharp, R-Shawnee, for slander and libel after he questioned how Epic received its funding.
The suit, which Dills said she believed was intentionally filed only four days before bills could be submitted for the legislative session, was dismissed in Oklahoma County District Court on Wednesday.
For HB 2905, Dills said in a news release she and “many education stakeholders have been through a lengthy and deliberative process” in crafting the legislation.
Although Epic was not mentioned by name, Dills said Oklahoma’s two largest virtual charter schools were included in the process. Dills said in a news release those two virtual charter schools, the Statewide Virtual Charter School Board, Cooperative Council for Oklahoma School Administration and the Oklahoma State School Boards Association all support HB 2905.
“Everyone came to the table with ideas to improve the virtual charter school law and have been very cooperative,” Dills said in a news release. “And I believe this will be better policy for our traditional brick-and-mortar schools as well.”