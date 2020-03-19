Tulsa Public Schools officials on Thursday could only say “there is no evidence of COVID-19 exposure” at Edison Preparatory School, but two family members of the state’s first fatality from the virus work and attend school there.

Wednesday’s death of Merle Dry, 55, was confirmed by Tulsa County officials on Thursday morning as the first confirmed case in the county that the virus has moved from person to person, with unknown origin.

Superintendent Deborah Gist notified district employees by email that Dry was a former TPS support worker and his wife, Carrie Dry, is a longtime TPS teacher, currently assigned at Edison, 2906 E. 41st St. One of the Drys’ children is a student at Edison.

"While we want to respect the privacy of the family, we also want to make sure that the Tulsa Public Schools community has the most updated information possible. Based on our continued conversations with the Tulsa Health Department, at this time, there is no evidence of COVID-19 exposure at Edison," Gist said.

The Tulsa Health Department’s investigation into the COVID-19 case is ongoing and officials said Dry’s family is under quarantine for two weeks.

"If the Tulsa Health Department were to identify an exposure risk, they would immediately engage an epidemiologist," Gist said. "Please know that even with schools closed, we are continuing to stay in close touch with school leaders to monitor the health and safety of our team and families as much as possible."

Edison Principal Clay Vineyard also acknowledged concerns about the potential for exposure to have occurred before classes let out for spring break on March 12 in an e-mail to the parents of Edison students on Thursday, as well.

"I know that this news may cause worry and fear, and I want to assure you that, at this time, there is no evidence of COVID-19 exposure in our school," Vineyard said. "Tulsa Public Schools is working closely with the Tulsa Health Department and other local experts to make sure that our school community stays updated on the rapidly changing situation around COVID-19."

City and county officials give an update on the coronavirus in Tulsa

