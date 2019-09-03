Tulsa Public Schools must find a way to slash $20 million from its budget for the 2020-21 school year as a result of declining enrollment and a persisting financial shortfall.
Oklahoma’s second-largest school district has designed a community engagement process to seek the public's input this fall in how to shift investments and reduce expenses to operate within its continued fiscal constraints.
State education funding has continued to lag since 2008. The historic funding increase included in the recent state budget was not enough to offset extensive budget cuts from the past decade, stakeholders say. Student enrollment at TPS has declined by about 5,000 students during that time, resulting in less state funding.
In the past four years, the district made about $13 million in budget cuts through district office reorganizations, school closures, consolidations and changes to transportation services.
“This is further exacerbated because as our enrollment revenue decreases and operating expenses increase, we’re also managing a decade of broader state education funding cuts,” TPS Chief Financial Officer Nolberto Delgadillo said. “So it’s essentially a double whammy, where state funding is not where it needs to be along with declining enrollment.”
Last school year TPS used about $4 million of its reserve funds — known as the fund balance — and projects to use $13-$17 million this year. The fund balance, currently about $30 million, had not been dipped into for a decade prior to last year. It comprises the unspent money in the year that carries forward to the next year, which serves as a safety net for financial emergencies.
In the following school year, Delgadillo said the district will have an annual deficit of $20 million. Because TPS can’t submit its annual budget with a negative balance, the district must find ways to cut the $20 million, which makes up 6-7% of its general fund.
Delgadillo said the goal in the next few months is to determine how to reduce expenses by addressing structural issues and reallocating resources to expand on strategic opportunities for growing enrollment, which helps determine the district’s share of the state aid funding formula.
TPS plans to host a dozen community engagement events from Sept. 16 through Oct. 11 to determine the core initiatives, services and supports the public values the most. There also will be four community workshops from Oct. 12 through Oct. 19. Additional community events will be hosted from Oct. 16 through Dec. 16.
“We’ll identify and implement the most effective resource allocations to support those priority investments that matter most to the families we serve,” Delgadillo said.
District officials plan to present a modified budget and recommendations to the school board by Dec. 16. The new budget would be implemented in 2020-21.
This story is developing. Check tulsaworld.com for updates.