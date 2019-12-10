Teachers and community members attending a public meeting at Memorial High School expressed their concerns and optimism about Tulsa Public Schools’ plan to solve its financial crisis.
Tuesday’s event was the second of four public meetings scheduled for this week to highlight Superintendent Deborah Gist’s potential recommendations to the school board that would shave about $20 million from the 2020-21 budget.
The budget-reduction plan is threefold. About 75% of the cuts, if approved, are concentrated on district office services. Another 10% of the cuts would come from school closures and consolidations, while about 15% involve increasing class sizes at elementary schools.
Grissom Elementary School teacher Lynnette Shouse, who attended Tuesday’s meeting, has stayed engaged since TPS announced the budget shortfall in September. She also attended the initial community input meeting at Memorial and participated in budget redesign work sessions with other stakeholders.
Overall, Shouse said she appreciates the district’s commitment to cut most of the $20 million from district office services to mitigate the direct impact on schools. But she worries about the effect increased class sizes will have on already overwhelmed teachers.
The superintendent’s proposal would save an estimated $3 million through elementary staffing plan changes. These include raising the staffing ratio at elementary schools from 23:1 to 24:1, resulting in an average increase of one student per classroom and an average class size of 24 students. The recommendation does not affect middle schools or high schools.
“I think that’s going to make it very challenging, especially in the lower grade levels,” Shouse said. “When you’re laying a foundation and you’re trying to make sure kids are getting all the skills they need, I think 24 is going to be tough.”
She’s more receptive to the other piece of the recommendation, which involves shifting elementary schools’ staffing plans from allocating general education teachers based on grade-level ranges to allocating them based on school-wide enrollment. It might not be a radical change, but Shouse thinks this could increase the number of teachers at some schools.
Gist said she’s not happy with any increase in class size, no matter how small. She noted that district officials put every effort into avoiding an even higher student-teacher ratio.
“We know that as a state and as a district, we have a lot of work to do on class size,” the superintendent said. “But this recommendation is as minimal an impact on class sizes that we could possibly do for all the work that we did to focus on district office services.”
In the months leading to last week’s announcement that Gist intended to recommend closing four elementary schools to save an estimate $2 million to $3 million, Shouse said she felt some anxiety about the fate of her school. While Grissom was spared, the nearby Grimes Elementary wasn’t.
If the school board approves the recommendations in January, students from Grimes, Jones and Wright elementary schools would be dispersed to surrounding schools next year. The fourth elementary school, Mark Twain, would be consolidated into Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy.
Although Shouse was relieved that Grissom was safe, she sympathized with the students and employees who would be displaced and have to start somewhere new. She wishes the district would stop responding to budget shortfalls by closing schools, though part of her understands why that happens.
“My teacher heart says we should stay away from it all together,” she said. “I don’t like closing schools. But the reality is the reality.”
April Hubler, whose child attends Memorial High School, said she doesn’t necessarily disagree with the four schools that were selected for closure. But she said it’s frustrating that schools in other parts of the city weren’t seriously considered because their communities already have endured closures and consolidations in recent years.
“It wasn’t surprising that Grimes was chosen to be cut,” Hubler said. “I know it’s a very small school, and it can probably be consolidated very easily. But like I said, if you’re going to put everything on the table, then don’t go behind closed doors and say east Tulsa schools and north Tulsa schools can’t be cut.”
Like Shouse, Hubler is thankful that the majority of the intended cuts are centered on district office services, which include all employees who work outside the schools.
The district plans to save an estimated $13 million to $14 million through operational efficiencies as well as the creation and deletion of certain positions. Nearly $1.5 million would come from changes in workers compensation, while adjusting school bell times and managing vehicle parts would save another $2.5 million.
Information regarding staffing cuts won’t be released until after district officials meet with affected employees.
Hubler said she was surprised to learn during the initial community engagement meeting about how many positions exist within the district office. Many of them, she said, were unexplainable to those sitting at her table.
“That’s been our question all along,” she said. “I mean, yes, you need payroll people. There’s no doubt. There’s certain functions you certainly need. We get that. But there were so many positions; nobody could tell us what they were.”
Hawthorne Elementary teacher Marcus Powers, who was part of the budget advisory committee that provided TPS with feedback during the development of the recommendations, said it’s important for everyone to work together to ensure a smooth implementation of the coming changes.
Although next year may be rough for many students and employees, Powers said the recommendations will succeed if they’re supported by a united community.
“Even though this is going to hurt a lot of people, the main thing is making sure we minimize the pain by pulling off the Band-Aid as quick as possible,” he said. “The way that we become stronger is if we continue to work together and we don’t tear each other up by saying that Deborah Gist made the wrong decision or her board made the wrong decision.
“The goal is to show the community that this is one of the best decisions that we have made in a long time. And even though it’s going to be rough, it’ll get a whole lot better for our kids and their future.”