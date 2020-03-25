Tulsa Public Schools has released three new proposals to reorganize the district’s Indian Education Program after scrapping its first proposal due to community backlash.
The proposals appear in an online survey asking Native stakeholders and community members about their thoughts on the latest potential changes. The survey will be available at tulsaschools.org until March 31.
None of the three options involve replacing the Indian Education Program’s seven resource advisers with three student specialists like the original proposal, which drew the ire of employees and tribal leaders. Opponents lambasted the district for forming the recommendation outside the purview of its Indian Education Parent Committee and seeking to eliminate federally funded positions.
The negative feedback led Superintendent Deborah Gist to postpone her plans to bring the reorganization before the school board and announce her commitment to seek more input from stakeholders and tribes.
TPS hosted two invite-only workshops earlier this month in which about 25 attendees composed of students, parents, tribal leaders and community advocates helped develop the three current proposals.
Under proposal No. 1, the Indian Education Program would have six certified resource advisers with 10-month contracts and a lead certified resource adviser with a 12-month contract. The number of teaching assistants providing resources to Native students also would increase from four to seven, while the original proposal called for eight.
There also would be 15 certified school tutors in addition to a Native American literature teacher helping middle school students develop their cultural identities.
The overall goal of the proposal is to provide students with enhanced tutoring aligned with grade-level expectations in elementary schools with a focus on mentorships, Native clubs and college/career readiness in middle and high schools, according to the survey. The resource advisers would work with students in feeder patterns and focus on “student-facing services,” while the lead resource adviser would coordinate student activities and events.
Another goal involves providing better preparation for educators to meet the needs of Native students.
“Professional development to develop cultural competency for all teachers to understand Native American student identity, needs, history, learning styles and culture is critical for teachers to be able to effectively serve Native American students in all classrooms,” the survey states.
Proposal No. 2 would feature five 10-month certified resource advisers, an 11-month certified lead resource adviser, 20 school tutors and four teaching assistants.
Its focus would be on providing Native students with equitable opportunities and resources.
“Students would receive academic services to ensure that they are prepared to meet academic goals through tutoring, counseling and targeted attendance interventions provided by resource advisers,” the survey states. “Secondary students would benefit from counseling and advisement for post-secondary opportunities including college visits and career preparation.”
The Indian Education Program also would incorporate cultural services designed to meet students’ identity development needs, including in-and-out-of-school opportunities — such as summer programming — offered through tribal resources.
Proposal No. 3 includes six 10-month certified resource advisers, a 12-month certified lead resource adviser, 40 school tutors and four teaching assistants.
This recommendation centers on tutoring driven by student needs and performance data. It also emphasizes youth leadership opportunities to provide mentors and positive peer role models for Native students across grade levels with biannual gatherings.
“Teacher assistants would partner with resource advisers to provide targeted and strategic student support which would occur at rotating school sites as needed,” the survey states. “Additionally, access to year-round support for counseling and resources would be readily available to students and families.”
The first two proposals also include a clerical position, while the third adds a second clerical position. They all keep the program manager position, which recently was vacated after the resignation of Deidre Prevett.
Prevett’s leadership was at the center of a grievance filed by numerous Indian Education resource advisers who believed the Indian Education Program was mismanaged. The grievance also alleged her position was created illegally in 2018 and the nearly $24,000 raise that came with it did not align with federal requirements.
The primary complainant, Trygve Jorgensen, continues to accuse administrators of retaliating against employees for their grievance against the district. He received a notice of his position’s intended elimination the same day the grievance was denied in January.
TPS has denied the retaliatory notion, arguing the changes are necessary due to a decline in students with eligible 506 forms resulting in less funding.
When asked his thoughts about the latest proposals, Jorgensen asserted that any changes are illegal and unethical without the purview of the Indian Education Parent Committee, which oversees the implementation of the federal and tribal grants funding the program.
“The proposals did not start with us,” he said. “So in my point of view, they are pointless.”
Jorgensen also said he won’t be satisfied until he at least receives assurance his team won’t have to reapply for their jobs.
District officials did not respond to questions Tuesday about whether the resource advisers still would be affected or when and how a proposal will be selected to bring before the school board.