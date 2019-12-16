Tulsa Public Schools has concluded its months-long contract dispute with a local union as the school board approved a modest raise for support employees Monday evening.
Board members approved and ratified a negotiation agreement between TPS and the Tulsa American Federation of Teachers affiliate, which represents the district’s 2,600 support employees, for the current school year. The agreement includes pay increases of 30 cents per hour for all support workers hired before July 1.
Superintendent Deborah Gist said retroactive pay will be distributed after winter break.
“This is really great news for our team members,” Gist said during the meeting. “And while we hope to do more in the future, this is a really important step for us.”
In September, district officials announced an impasse in their annual contract negotiations with AFT after the bargaining unit turned down multiple offers for support staff raises.
TPS initially offered an approximate 1.5% raise for support employees during the negotiations, which begin in this summer. When the support union proposed a 6% raise, the district eventually offered a raise of 30 cents per hour, representing a more than 2% average pay increase. That also was declined.
District officials said they couldn’t provide larger raises for support workers due to the looming $20 million budget shortfall and the lack of funding from the Legislature. AFT members said they believed TPS could afford the requested amount without breaking the bank and accused the district of taking advantage of its support personnel.
The contract dispute resulted in both sides going through the state’s procedures for resolving impasses, which involve establishing a three-person fact-finding committee.
AFT-Tulsa President Ed McIntosh expressed his displeasure with the contract agreement following the board’s vote of approval.
“No, I’m not satisfied completely with it,” McIntosh said. “But I’m satisfied that we got it behind us, because it affects more than just me.”
In an email sent to staff on Friday, Gist said the raise helps TPS be more competitive with surrounding school districts, is comparable to raises from previous years and helps employees meet increased costs of living.
“While Tulsa Public Schools previously offered an increase that was competitive with surrounding districts, the additional time allowed for Tulsa Public Schools and AFT to strengthen our collective partnership and more deeply align around improving the conditions for our support professionals,” Gist wrote.
Last month, the school board approved an average raise of $2,084 for classroom teachers in response to the state budget featuring minimum teacher raises of $1,220. The budget did not include any appropriations for support staff.
Gist said it’s critical to work together to advocate for more support funding during the next legislative session, which begins in January.
Featured video
Twitter: @kylehinchey