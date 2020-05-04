The Tulsa school board approved the purchase of 1,500 mobile hot spots Monday to ensure that students have home internet access for distance learning this summer.
Board members authorized an agreement between the district and Sprint to buy the Wi-Fi units and associated data services for up to $500,000.
Superintendent Deborah Gist said the hot spots will help ensure that students can connect to the internet as they participate in summer learning, which will continue in an online format due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The purchase is necessary after the state order for public school districts to implement remote instruction this semester exposed a digital divide that has severely limited the learning opportunities of Tulsa’s most vulnerable students, Gist said.
A recent survey found that a third of Tulsa Public Schools students had little or no online access at home. Those who participate in summer learning reportedly are more likely to face technological barriers.
“We believed that in order to have a successful virtual summer program, we needed to provide all of the students enrolling in summer school who need it with a hot spot,” Gist said. “That’s the reason we ordered the number that we ordered and why we moved this quickly forward to the board, so that we could have it ready for summer.”
Some service providers currently are providing free internet access to qualifying families, but TPS officials say these services expire in July. And although a citywide task force is working to resolve issues surrounding accessibility, it’s uncertain whether a solution will be implemented before next school year.
When asked whether the hot spots will provide students with unlimited data, Gist said it won’t be an issue for those using the devices for school purposes.
Older high school students will receive priority for the hot spots, including current seniors who may be depending on summer school to meet graduation requirements.
“We’re also looking at, for the younger grades, a narrowly focused effort there for those students who have significant needs in critically important areas,” Gist said. “But we are planning to narrow the focus of our summer learning and spend time when we’re able to get our students back into school buildings physically to work with them to help them get caught up because we know that doing this virtually over the summer is going to be less than ideal.”
Also during Monday’s virtual meeting, the school board approved a partnership with the Tulsa Regional Complete Count Committee to use a Census 2020 minigrant to complete outreach efforts for historically undercounted areas.
Tulsa Public Schools will implement a Census 2020 phone-outreach pilot project along with other potential communication outreach projects to encourage participation in communities that have been hard to reach.
Additionally, the board approved the creation of two positions within the Indian Education Program as part of a reorganization effort. District administrators presented the latest recommended changes to the board in April after making several revisions to the original proposal due to negative community feedback. One of the newly created jobs is the program coordinator position, which will replace the manager position and come with a two-step decrease on the pay scale. Several Indian Education employees filed a grievance after the position was changed from coordinator to manager in 2018 and received a nearly $24,000 salary increase.
The second new position is the family care associate, which will welcome and promote connection with Native American families and assist with tribal documentation, student records, transfers and other Indian Education processes.
