Tulsa Public Schools’ community engagement process starts this week to seek input on how to shift investments and reduce expenses.
The school district must find a way to slash $20 million from its budget for the 2020-21 school year as a result of declining enrollment and a persisting financial shortfall.
State education funding has continued to lag since 2008. The historic funding increase included in the recent state budget was not enough to offset extensive budget cuts from the past decade.
Last school year Tulsa Public Schools used about $4 million of its reserve funds — known as the fund balance — to close the budget gap, and the district estimates that it will use $13 million to $17 million this year.
The fund balance, currently about $30 million, had not been dipped into for a decade prior to last year. It comprises any unspent money from a budget year, which carries forward to the next year and serves as a safety net for financial emergencies.
In the next school year, the district anticipates an annual deficit of $20 million, TPS Chief Financial Officer Nolberto Delgadillo said.
Because a school district can’t submit its annual budget with a negative balance, the Tulsa district must find ways to cut the $20 million, which makes up 6% to 7% of its general fund.
TPS plans to host nearly a dozen community engagement events beginning Tuesday night and continuing through Oct. 10 to determine what core initiatives, services and supports the public values the most.
There also will be community workshops Oct. 19, Oct. 22 and Oct. 23. Additional community events will be hosted Oct. 20 through Dec. 16.
Scheduled TPS community meetings are:
• Tuesday, Sept. 17: Webster High School, 1919 W. 40th St. — 5:30-8 p.m.
• Wednesday, Sept. 18: Hale High School, 6960 E. 21st St. — 5:30-8 p.m.
• Thursday, Sept. 19: Booker T. Washington High School, 1514 E. Zion St. — 5:30-8 p.m.
• Saturday, Sept. 21 (in Spanish): St. Francis Xavier Church, 2434 E. Admiral Blvd. — 9:30 a.m.-noon
• Thursday, Sept. 26: McLain High School, 4929 N. Peoria Ave. — 5:30-8 p.m.
• Saturday, Sept. 28 (in Spanish): Disney Elementary School, 11702 E. 25th St. — 9:30 a.m.-noon
• Saturday, Sept. 28: Rogers High School, 3909 E. Fifth Place — 12:30-3 p.m.
• Saturday, Sept. 28: Edison Preparatory High School, 2906 E. 41st St. — 4-6:30 p.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 3: Memorial High School, 5840 S. Hudson Ave. — 5:30-8 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 8: Central High School, 3101 W. Edison St. — 5:30-8 p.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 10: East Central High School, 12150 E. 11th St. — 5:30-8 p.m.
