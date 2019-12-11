Wanda Coggburn doesn’t want Tulsa Public Schools to shut down Jones Elementary School. She’s lived next to the school on East 15th Street since 1974 and saw it bounce back from another closure that lasted decades.
Jones is one of four elementary schools that would close as part of the district’s recommendation to eliminate $20 million from its 2020-21 budget. Students from Jones, Grimes and Wright would be sent to surrounding schools next year if the school board approves the proposal in January. The fourth school, Mark Twain, would be consolidated into Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy.
Coggburn said her neighborhood has “improved drastically” since Jones reopened as an elementary school in 2007 — more than 20 years after it was closed. Recent upgrades to the building and the installation of nearby crossing lights this week lead her to worry that the district plans to open a charter school there.
“I just think a neighborhood school builds a community,” she said. “And we have worked so hard. I stayed here when the neighborhood went downhill after the school got shut down. Now it’s on the up. Things are so good right now. This would be such a hit on our property values and everything.”
She and dozens of other community members crowded inside the East Central High School cafeteria Wednesday for the district’s third of four planned public meetings this week. The meetings are meant as a way for Superintendent Deborah Gist to explain and answer questions about the budget redesign plan she intends to present to the school board in January.
Those at Wednesday’s assembly were most concerned about the fate of Jones Elementary, which is just a few miles from East Central. District officials expect the closures to save between $2 million and $3 million.
Among the reasons the schools were chosen were low enrollment and building underutilization.
Many shared Coggburn’s suspicion of a charter school taking over Jones or the other targeted elementary school buildings. But Gist said the needs of the six TPS-sponsored charter schools did not factor into the recommendation to close the schools.
“These decisions were in no way, shape or form made based on the interest or needs or desires of our public charter schools,” she said. “If any buildings are used in the future for a public charter school or for any other purpose, for that matter, or if they’re surplused and sold, which we’ve also done in the past, those would be decisions that we would make, and they would require the approval of the Board of Education.”
Sara Martinez, who served on the budget advisory committee that provided district administrators with feedback during the development of the recommendations, said it’s frustrating that more schools need to be closed because of financial woes.
But Martinez think the fault lies with the Legislature rather than with the school district. TPS largely blames the $20 million deficit on declining enrollment and a decade of state funding cuts to public education.
She also credits TPS for directing 75% of the recommended budget cuts to district office services to reduce the direct impact on students. These reductions would save an estimated $13 million to $14 million through operational efficiencies as well as the creation and deletion of certain positions.
But unfortunately, Martinez said, the impact on students is unavoidable. The recommendations also include saving an estimated $3 million by altering the staffing plan at elementary schools and increasing their class sizes by an average of one student.
“The whole point is that it’s going to hurt,” Martinez said. “And it should hurt, because that’s the situation we’re in. I’m confident that the district has done the best it could to ameliorate that. They started at the district office, and they’ve minimized it as much as they can.”
Tammy and Roy Brent Williams Jr. fear that increasing class sizes will further jeopardize their son Timothy, who they said has cerebral palsy and a developmental delay that causes behavioral issues.
The parents say Timothy recently was moved from a special education class to a general education class at Sequoyah Elementary School against their wishes. They worry that adding more students would hinder his progress even further.
“I think it’s going to have a big impact on every child, even those who don’t have a disability,” Tammy Williams said. “With one teacher trying to teach all these children, there’s no way in the world my son will be OK.”
Related video