The Tulsa school board on Tuesday approved Superintendent Deborah Gist’s budget-reduction proposal to eliminate 232 district office positions and replace them with 142 new ones.
Board members voted 5-1 in favor of the reorganization less than a week after tabling their decision amid encouragement from local union leaders seeking more time to process the proposed changes.
A full list of affected positions was not available until the evening before last Thursday's four-hour special meeting in which Gist laid out her recommendation in a detailed presentation.
The personnel cuts are the final step of the superintendent's “Shaping our Future” plan to address the projected $20 million shortfall expected for the 2020-21 school year. TPS blames the structural deficit on declining enrollment and a decade of state funding cuts to education.
An estimated $13 million to $14 million of the cuts center on reductions and changes to the district office, including $5 million to $6.1 million in personnel reductions.
The reorganization involves deleting 110 positions, including 77 that are staffed, on July 1 and defunding 58 others immediately. There also are 64 custodial positions that will be deleted as they become vacant through attrition.
In return, TPS will create and fund 142 new jobs for a net loss of 90 positions.
The affected employees come from throughout the district office and have been encouraged to apply for any existing or current positions for which they're qualified. Eleven have continuing contract rights as certified teachers and could choose to return to the classroom.
Eight of the eliminated positions had midpoint salaries higher than $100,000, including three that are currently occupied. The highest midpoint salary — about $159,000 — belongs to the instructional leadership director, according to a public records request.
Meanwhile, five jobs worth more than $100,000 annually are being created for the 2020-21 school year. The new director of social, emotional and behavioral wellness position has the highest midpoint salary at about $119,800, while the manager of English language development pathways will be about $113,560.
The district also will eliminate 64 custodial positions with 12-month contracts and nearly $28,000 midpoint salaries as they become vacant through attrition. They'll be replaced with 79 new custodial positions with 210-day contracts and midpoint salaries of about $22,630.
Most of the jobs being defunded are in the operations department, with the elimination of 30 vacant bus driver positions and six vacant bus assistant positions. These are not being replaced.
The school board originally was scheduled to vote on the elimination of 84 staffed district office positions this month, with the other seven coming from the Indian Education Program. The proposed reductions in that program won’t be heard until mid-March due to extensive community feedback.
