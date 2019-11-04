2019-11-05 ne-tpsraises p1

The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education has approved raises of at least $1,220 per year for teachers in a vote at Monday night's meeting. 

The district had been negotiating with the Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association since July to reach an agreement on salaries for the 2019-20 school year.

Area and suburban districts, including Broken Arrow, Jenks and Union, previously approved raises of at least $1,200 for their teachers. 

The agreement passed unanimously, and the board also approved salary adjustments for teachers hired before July 1 who are not covered by TCTA's collective bargaining agreement. 

