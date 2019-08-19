A west Tulsa elementary school that closed in 2011 has been sold to a faith-based nonprofit organization that reportedly plans to convert the space into a multipurpose care center.
The Tulsa school board on Monday approved the sale of the former Addams Elementary building and 10 acres of land to SquareOne Compassion for $450,000.
Tulsa Public Schools received two bids for the property at 5323 S. 65th West Ave. in recent months. SquareOne Compassion, a religious organization that was incorporated in Tulsa about four months ago, submitted the best and most responsible bid, district officials said.
SquareOne Compassion has several community-support services planned for the property, according to officials. These include primary health care, telemedicine, professional counseling, Christian counseling, life-skills training and trade-skills training.
The organization is expected to take over the property Nov. 1.
Addressing concerns that a private school might open at the property, officials said the deal includes a stipulation that prohibits offering private education from prekindergarten through 12th grade at the Addams site. Violating the stipulation reportedly would reverse the deed to TPS regardless of who owns it.
Addams has been vacant since 2011, when 14 school buildings closed as part of the Project Schoolhouse efficiency initiative.
With the property sold, only two schools remain on the district’s surplus list. One of them is Sandburg Elementary, which also shut down during Project Schoolhouse.
The other is Park Elementary, which was added to the list earlier this month after an undisclosed faith-based organization expressed interest in buying the property.
Park, at 3205 W. 39th St., was one of three west Tulsa elementary schools that closed as a result of a major consolidation effort in 2017.