Longtime Tulsa school board District 6 representative Ruth Ann Fate narrowly lost her seat in Tuesday’s election, while former teacher John Croisant handily won the District 5 seat.
Fate, who first was elected to the board in 1996, finished with 33 fewer votes than challenger Jerry Griffin, who received 3,300 votes and will begin his four-year term at the board’s next meeting.
Griffin, a University of Oklahoma professor, actually conceded in a Facebook post earlier in the night after miscalculating some votes. In this particular moment, he’s happy to be wrong.
“This was exciting,” he said. “I’ve had hard workers, no doubt about it. I didn’t win this myself. The votes were not for me. They were anti-(Superintendent Deborah Gist) votes. And they were looking at which direction the school board is going. They’re going the wrong way, and this vote says that.”
For District 5, Croisant — an Allstate agent who taught at Edison High School for 12 years — secured 5,974 votes. His challenger, businessman Shane Saunders, received 5,329 votes.
Croisant is replacing District 5 representative Brian Hosmer, who was appointed to the board last year and decided against running for a full term.
Croisant said his biggest focus is the safety of students and district employees as they head back to school amid the pandemic.
“We still have to come up with how we’re going to be able to get kids at school in a safe way,” he said. “There’s a ton of things to do, but that’s the most important thing to me.”
Meanwhile, Union Public Schools Zone 5 incumbent Ken Kinnear defeated challenger Brandon Swearengin by about 280 votes. Berryhill’s board president, Patty Lawson, successfully defended her seat against Allisha Craig by about 60 votes, while Collinsville District 5 representative Memory Ostrander lost to challenger Jeromy Burwell by about 180 votes.