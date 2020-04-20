Tulsa Public Schools presented its newest plan to transform the district’s Indian Education Program during a school board meeting Monday evening — about three months after the proposed reorganization was announced.
The recommended changes look nothing like they did when Superintendent Deborah Gist intended to bring them before the Board of Education in February. The plan originally called for eliminating the program’s seven resource advisers, which brought intense backlash from Native stakeholders and tribes for seeking to eliminate federally funded positions, among other issues.
Negative community feedback prompted the superintendent to postpone the presentation to the school board to give TPS more time to work with stakeholders on a better proposal. The district hosted two working group sessions in which several community members were invited to help devise a new plan.
Administrators later announced three proposals that were developed during the working sessions and asked for community input in an online survey. Gist’s latest recommendation is a combination of the three proposals.
“I’m very enthusiastic about being able to come to you tonight with this proposal that has been many weeks and months even in development,” Gist told board members.
“And as I told others, while I’m certainly not glad that we went through the tumultuous time that we did, I am very pleased with the way in which we have come together as a community and the way in which our Native American community has stepped up to advocate and support and the way everyone has rallied together to support our students who are Native American.”
The new proposal keeps six resource advisers, one of whom would become a lead resource adviser with a stipend for 24 additional working days. This position would help coordinate the flow of tribal resources to schools and connect parents and students with tribal summer activities.
The number of teacher assistants assigned to partner with the program’s resource advisers would increase from four to six. Other highlights include providing 30 after-school tutors instead of the current 21 and hiring a Native American literature teacher to serve at two to four middle schools each year.
Additionally, the proposal would convert the program’s manager position back to a coordinator position, resulting in a two-step decrease on the pay scale. Several Indian Education employees filed a grievance after the position was changed from coordinator to manager in 2018, a move that came with a nearly $24,000 salary increase.
Gist said she originally was concerned about the cost of the changes that were devised by stakeholders and evolved into the current proposal. The initial proposal reportedly was necessary due to a decline in the number of students with Indian Student Eligibility Certification forms, resulting in less federal funding for the Indian Education Program.
This proposal is possible, she said, because of the Cherokee Nation’s donation last month of nearly $220,000 in car tag funds to support the program. District officials did not expect to receive such a sizable contribution, which was double the amount awarded by the tribe in 2018.
“The fact that we’re able to propose something that really is the best of the three proposals because of the tag money combined with some changes of the staff level really is exciting,” Gist said.
Following the presentation, board member Stacey Woolley expressed appreciation for the Cherokee Nation’s commitment to invest in public education. She said she hopes to continue to see that kind of dedication from tribes throughout Oklahoma.
Board member Brian Hosmer also thanked the superintendent and her staff for delaying the proposal when they encountered community backlash.
“We’ve come a long distance from that point, and so I do appreciate it, and I think that sometimes slowing down and really learning from the community is a good idea,” Hosmer said. “It’s not simply just listening for the sake of listening. I think we learned a lot, and the process unfolded in a very positive way.”
The school board will vote on the Indian Education personnel changes at its next regular meeting on May 4.