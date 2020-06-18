2020-06-19 ne-tpsjuneteenth p1

The Tulsa school board voted Thursday evening to suspend district operations on Friday in observation of Juneteenth.

The nationwide annual celebration of the end of slavery in the United States more than 150 years ago now will be treated as a paid holiday at Tulsa Public Schools.

District administrators are now calling for this designation because they say the country again stands at a crossroads “where the lives and livelihoods of all Black and Brown people are continuously in peril based solely on the color of their skin.”

“Tulsa Public Schools is a district that celebrates diversity in all of its forms,” the agenda for Thursday’s meeting says. “We believe that we have a moral obligation to stand alongside our Black and Brown brothers and sisters and act boldly to disrupt and dismantle the systems of oppression that plague our city, our state and our country.

“Just as systemic racism permeates the experience of Black and Brown people, we also believe that advancing systemic representation sends a clear message about what and who we value as a public education system.

“We value the spirit of what Juneteenth embodies as a moment of cultural celebration and affirmation, and we want everyone on our team to have the opportunity for reflection and celebration on this holiday.”

Board members expressed sweeping approval for suspending Tulsa Public Schools on Friday. Stacey Woolley asked that the district’s statement be published on social media to spread awareness of Juneteenth, adding that many people are just now learning about the unofficial holiday.

Juneteenth has been celebrated for more than 100 years but received extra attention this month due to the controversy surrounding President Donald Trump’s original Tulsa rally date. Trump pushed the rally from Friday to Saturday after black community and political leaders denounced the original scheduling and called on him to reschedule.

Board member Brian Hosmer commended Tulsa Public Schools and Superintendent Deborah Gist for drafting the statement and said he appreciated its moral clarity and call for action.

“I think this is important,” Hosmer said. “At times, we spend a lot of time talking about unity, and we forget the justice part. Fulfilling justice requires moral clarity. So thank you, and my compliments.”

Board Vice President Suzanne Schreiber said the statement represents the board’s unified pursuit of racial justice.

“Honoring this holiday is just a tiny way that we can be a part of that,” Schreiber said. “We do other things, but we all agree that we have to do more. And we have to own the system that white people have created that has left a whole race of people suffering.”

President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862. But news of the end of the Civil War and the abolition of slavery did not reach Texas — the westernmost of the Confederate states — until June 19, 1865.

