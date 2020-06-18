The Tulsa school board voted Thursday evening to suspend district operations on Friday in observation of Juneteenth.
The nationwide annual celebration of the end of slavery in the United States more than 150 years ago now will be treated as a paid holiday at Tulsa Public Schools.
District administrators are now calling for this designation because they say the country again stands at a crossroads “where the lives and livelihoods of all Black and Brown people are continuously in peril based solely on the color of their skin.”
“Tulsa Public Schools is a district that celebrates diversity in all of its forms,” the agenda for Thursday’s meeting says. “We believe that we have a moral obligation to stand alongside our Black and Brown brothers and sisters and act boldly to disrupt and dismantle the systems of oppression that plague our city, our state and our country.
“Just as systemic racism permeates the experience of Black and Brown people, we also believe that advancing systemic representation sends a clear message about what and who we value as a public education system.
“We value the spirit of what Juneteenth embodies as a moment of cultural celebration and affirmation, and we want everyone on our team to have the opportunity for reflection and celebration on this holiday.”
Board members expressed sweeping approval for suspending Tulsa Public Schools on Friday. Stacey Woolley asked that the district’s statement be published on social media to spread awareness of Juneteenth, adding that many people are just now learning about the unofficial holiday.
Juneteenth has been celebrated for more than 100 years but received extra attention this month due to the controversy surrounding President Donald Trump’s original Tulsa rally date. Trump pushed the rally from Friday to Saturday after black community and political leaders denounced the original scheduling and called on him to reschedule.
Board member Brian Hosmer commended Tulsa Public Schools and Superintendent Deborah Gist for drafting the statement and said he appreciated its moral clarity and call for action.
“I think this is important,” Hosmer said. “At times, we spend a lot of time talking about unity, and we forget the justice part. Fulfilling justice requires moral clarity. So thank you, and my compliments.”
Board Vice President Suzanne Schreiber said the statement represents the board’s unified pursuit of racial justice.
“Honoring this holiday is just a tiny way that we can be a part of that,” Schreiber said. “We do other things, but we all agree that we have to do more. And we have to own the system that white people have created that has left a whole race of people suffering.”
Children play with hula hoops during a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 15, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Brandon Johnson and his daughter, Kalayia, 14, both of Tulsa, let god of red balloons in honor of those who have passed or been diagnosed with sickle cell disease during a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 15, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Jean Neal , Administrative Coordinator of the John Hope Franklin Center leads a tour of John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park for students from the Bring the Heat Summer Camp as part of the Juneteenth observances Thursday June 16, 2011. Here she explains a statue that was based on a photograph of African Americans being ordered to raise their hands by armed whites following the Race Riots. Tulsa World File photo
Jean Neal (center), Administrative Coordinator of the John Hope Franklin Center leads a tour of John Hope Franklin Reconciliation Park for students from the Bring the Heat Summer Camp as part of the Juneteenth observances Thursday June 16, 2011. Tulsa World File photo
LaVelle Cole Jr. (left), 6, and Kailoni Bentley (right), 5, jump inside the Jupiter Jump during the African-American Family Fun Festival at B.S. Roberts Park, at King Street and Greenwood Avenue, on Thursday, June 18, 2009. Tulsa World File photo
Audience member Virginia Franklin, a former social worker and Tulsa resident of more than 50 years, speaks during “Where Do We Go From Here?," a symposium on politics, race and the economy, at Langston University-Tulsa and organized by the Tulsa Association of Black Journalists. The event is part of a weeklong city-wide Juneteenth celebration. Tulsa World File photo
Stephen Reagor, of Tulsa, brushes down his horse Dunny at his Tulsa home on June 11, 2008. A former national college rodeo champion, Reagor will compete in the Juneteenth Rodeo in Owasso. RHETT MORGAN/Tulsa World
Sudonna Ward, Val Graziano, Melani Hamilton, and Inez Black hold up the Juneteenth poster at the VIP party at the Adam's Mark hotel on May 29, 1997. The artist's name is Anthony Carrera. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World File
President Abraham Lincoln had issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1862. But news of the end of the Civil War and the abolition of slavery did not reach Texas — the westernmost of the Confederate states — until June 19, 1865.
Fans hold up their phones and dance while Morris Day and The Time perform during a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 15, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Spectators relax while listening to music during a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 15, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Morris Day and The Time perform during a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 15, 2019. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
The band "Who Do You Think You Are" performs on the stage during Juneteenth, held at Guthrie Green in downtown Tulsa, OK, June 19, 2015. Tulsa World File photo
Attendants listen to a band on the stage during Juneteenth, held at Guthrie Green in downtown Tulsa, OK, June 19, 2015. Tulsa World File photo
Kids with treats on the steps listen to a band on the stage during Juneteenth, held at Guthrie Green in downtown Tulsa, OK, June 19, 2015. Tulsa World File photo
Kids play in the water fountain during Juneteenth, held at Guthrie Green in downtown Tulsa, OK, June 19, 2015. Tulsa World File photo
Peeling paint on a mural for the 2002 Juneteenth celebration on underpass for I-244 off of Greenwood Ave.in Tulsa, OK, Dec. 23, 2014. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Barbara Eikner of Mt. Zion Baptist Church leads a tour of the church as part of the Juneteenth observances Thursday June 16, 2011. Tulsa World File photo
Juneteenth on Greenwood organizer Virginia Steward on June 11, 2008. Tulsa World File photo
Clarence Demery leads the Beggs Mustangs riding club in the Juneteenth Rodeo Parade on June 10, 2000. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Riki Hardimn, age 3, and Bradley Jones, age 3, dance to the music at the Juneteenth celebration in Greenwood, June 19, 1999. Tulsa World File photo
Carolyn Finch and Michael Sexton of Paint the Town works on a mural on an overpass near Greenwood for the upcoming Juneteenth in 1999. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
The crowd at the 1998 Juneteenth on Greenwood Heritage Festival. Tulsa World File photo
Elvin Bishop and Verbie Gene "Flash" Terry perform together at the 1998 Juneteenth on Greenwood Heritage Festival. Tulsa World File photo
Billie Parker with some of her many items for sale at the 1998 Juneteenth Heritage Festival on Greenwood. Tulsa World File photo
The Count Basie Orchestra performs at 1997 Juneteenth. Tulsa World File photo
An artist known as 'Erratic' sits in front of the retaining wall that he is painting with Graffiti in preparation for 1997 Juneteenth near Archer and Greenwood. Tulsa World File photo
People listen to Leon Rollerson as he performs at the Main Stage at 1997 Juneteenth. Tulsa World File photo