Tulsa school board District 5 representative Brian Hosmer will not run to keep his seat in an upcoming election.
The school board appointed Hosmer, an associate professor at the University of Tulsa, in February to fill the district 5 seat left vacant by Cindy Decker's resignation. In accordance with state law, he may serve only the final year of Decker's four-year term and must claim the seat in an election to continue serving.
Two board seats are up for election in 2020. The other belongs to Ruth Ann Fate, who has represented District 6 since 1996. Candidates vying for either seat must file written declarations of candidacy at the Tulsa County Election Board by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Although Hosmer recently said he he seriously considered running for a full term, he told the Tulsa World on Tuesday he decided against it.
Hosmer said he agonized over the decision but ultimately believes he is overcommitted with his education career and can't devote the necessary time to the school board.
He also said he doesn't believe the looming $20 million shortfall factored into his choice. Instead, he said the "profound issues" happening with the district has made his time on the board more interesting.
"I have really loved this job," Hosmer said. "I enjoy meeting with constituents and have really enjoyed immersing myself in the business of public education. I guess that's kind of the scholar part of me. I really have learned a lot, I mean just an incredible amount in a short period of time.
"So it was an exceedingly difficult decision that was entirely based on my own calculations of what I can give to it."
Hosmer said his constituents deserve their representative's undivided attention, which is why he wants to allow someone with more time to take over the District 5 seat.
So far two people — Kelsey Royce and Shane Saunders — have filed to run for District 5. District 6 has received declarations of candidacy from Fate and challenger Jerry Griffin.
If only two candidates run for the same seat, they will meet in a general election April 2.
A primary election will be held in February in the event that more than two candidates file for a board seat. If one candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, that person will begin the term later that month. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the two with the most votes will appear on the general election ballot in April.