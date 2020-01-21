The Tulsa school board rejected an application for a new charter school northwest of downtown after district officials urged them to do so Tuesday evening.
Board members unanimously voted against the proposal to authorize the creation of Harlow Creek Elementary School.
TPS Chief Design and Innovation Officer Andrea Castaneda, who reviewed Harlow Creek’s original application in spring 2018 and later its revised application, recommended that the board reject the proposal.
Castaneda said the would-be charter school’s latest proposal failed to address the district’s findings of deficiencies from the initial application. Those deficiencies were outlined in a written report that was presented to board members at Tuesday’s meeting.
The report says Harlow Creek has not presented a coherent educational program design or a plan for adequately supporting the professional growth of its teachers. It also cited a lack of plans to provide essential services, such as transportation and school lunches, to students, as well as evidence of a viable or alternative facility and/or of a sound financial plan.
The report further criticized the motivations behind opening Harlow Creek, alleging that the charter is meant to ensure the financial success of a multimillion-dollar housing development and is inconsistent with the Oklahoma Charter School Act.
“Though not a comprehensive inventory of weakness, this report presents sufficient evidence to conclude that Harlow Creek Elementary School Inc. fails to meet Tulsa Public Schools’ standards for charter application approval,” the report states.
The decision likely came as no surprise to the charter’s would-be founder, Scott Pardee, who submitted the original application to TPS last spring. He intended to open the school in August at the site of a future neighborhood development called “Evolving Communities,” located in the Osage Hills near Edison Street and 33rd West Avenue.
The Oklahoma Charter Schools Act’s and TPS’ own policies require that the Board of Education either accept or reject sponsorship of a proposed charter school within 90 days of its application. But Castaneda rejected the initial application without sending it to the board for a vote.
When Pardee appealed to the Oklahoma State Board of Education in December, he was told it could not approve or deny the charter application until the Tulsa school board took official action.
The state board unanimously voted to send the proposal back to TPS and urged its board members to take action within 30 days.
Pardee previously told the Tulsa World he had no hope that the application would be approved here and that Tuesday’s vote was just a technicality to take it back to the state.
Now that the Tulsa school board has rejected the Harlow Creek proposal, the application may return to the State Board of Education, which would then vote on whether to authorize the charter itself.
Pardee now hopes to open the school in August 2021.
