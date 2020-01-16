A proposal for a new charter school northwest of downtown Tulsa is finally set to be heard by the Tulsa school board on Tuesday, more than three years after initial talks began and 10 months since it was submitted to Tulsa Public Schools.
Scott Pardee, the would-be founder of Harlow Creek Elementary School, said he has been notified that the application for sponsorship by the school board is set for consideration at Tuesday’s monthly board meeting.
But he said it has no hope of being approved.
“It’s just a technicality in the process we have to go through at this point,” said Pardee.
The proposal calls for Harlow Creek Elementary School to open at the site of a future residential neighborhood development called “Evolving Communities,” located in the Osage Hills near Edison Street and 33rd West Avenue. Its plan is to serve up to 40 students in kindergarten through second grade initially, then expand each year for six years until it offers prekindergarten through grade five for up to 160 students.
Pardee said the proposal he submitted in March had been held up by TPS’ own administrative review for months, ending not with a vote by the Tulsa school board but a rejection by TPS Chief Design and Innovation Officer Andrea Castaneda.
“She told me it’s our policy not to take anything to the board that they’re going to turn down. She felt she had the authority to reject the application,” Pardee said.
So he appealed to the Oklahoma State Board of Education in December.
There, according to the state’s audio record of the Dec. 19 meeting, the state board’s general counsel, Brad Clark, advised state board members that it would be inappropriate for them to accept or reject sponsorship of Harlow Creek since the local school board in Tulsa had not previously done so.
The state board voted unanimously to send Harlow Creek’s charter school proposal back to Tulsa Public Schools, urging the Tulsa school board to take it up at a public meeting within 30 days.
Harlow Creek’s attorney Bill Hickman told the state board: “If they don’t take action in 30 days, I’m coming back here. I’m not going to file a lawsuit and force them to follow the law. You guys can deny me again or kick me back. That’s the point in time when my client decides who all is going to be sued and how that’s going to be handled. I hope that doesn’t happen. I hope that they will heed your warning and do what you are telling them to do.”
Asked why the TPS administration did not abide by the Oklahoma Charter Schools Act’s and Tulsa Public Schools’ own district policy requirements for the board of education to either accept or reject sponsorship of a charter school within 90 days of its application, Castaneda declined to say.
“We can connect later after our board has a more reasonable amount of exposure,” Castaneda said. “I am very eager to answer that question.”
The Oklahoma Charter Schools Act states that “an applicant for a charter school may submit an application to a proposed sponsor which shall either accept or reject sponsorship of the charter school within ninety (90) days of receipt of the application.”
In this case, according to the Act, the sponsor of the proposed charter school is the board of education of a school district.
Tulsa Public Schools’ own policy, which was adopted by the school board, states that charter school proposals shall undergo a review process “as defined by and under the direction of the superintendent or designee” ending with a written report evaluating the quality of the proposal.
“The written report shall be submitted with a formal recommendation for action to the Board,” states TPS Policy 3407. “The Board shall either accept or reject sponsorship of a proposed charter school within ninety (90) days of receipt of the proposal. Applicants whose proposals are rejected are eligible to appeal as specified by the Oklahoma Charter Schools Act.”
Ahead of December’s state board meeting, Tulsa Superintendent Deborah Gist outlined her opposition to the state board’s becoming Harlow Creek’s sponsor in a four-page letter. In it, Gist declared Harlow Creek’s proposed mission, education program, budget and facilities plan “deficient.”
“Tulsa Public Schools is one of Oklahoma’s most mature charter authorizers,” Gist wrote. “As you undertake your review of Harlow Creek Elementary School, we hope you will take the summary provided in this letter under careful consideration. We believe that operating a charter school that serves Tulsa-area students is a privilege that should be afforded only to applicants that demonstrate readiness. Harlow Creek Elementary School fails to meet the standards held by Tulsa Public Schools.
Castaneda also declined to say whether Gist will recommend that the Tulsa school board deny Pardee’s application when the local board takes up the matter at its monthly public meeting, set for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Education Service Center, 3027 S. New Haven Ave.
Pardee said he is disappointed because he worked with TPS leaders behind the scenes for more than two years before submitting his formal application, responding to numerous requests and feedback “to avoid becoming adversarial because we wanted them to be our sponsor.”
The hold-up has forced Pardee to push back plans for opening Harlow Creek yet again.
“During our negotiations, we agreed to postpone our school by one year because we originally wanted to open in August 2019. We can’t open this coming August; it’s now August 2021,” he said.
Pardee said he is planning to host an informational meeting about Harlow Creek for interested parents some time in February, with the exact time and date to be announced soon.
“Over 150 people signed our petition of community support, so we know there’s interest out there,” he said, referring to the charter application, which also lists two current and one former Tulsa city councilors as “champions” of the proposed community and school and a letter of support from Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith.
“What we want to do most with the time we have now is to let people know about this school,” he said. “We still ultimately want what’s best for the community.”
