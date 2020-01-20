The Tulsa school board on Tuesday will decide the fate of four schools and whether elementary classroom sizes will increase next year as part of an extensive budget-cutting proposal.
Board members are expected to vote on all but one of Superintendent Deborah Gist’s recommendations intended to eliminate about $20 million from the 2020-21 budget.
The most controversial recommendations involve shutting down Jones, Grimes and Wright elementaries and consolidating Mark Twain Elementary into Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy. Students from the other three schools would be dispersed to surrounding schools in August. The closures, if approved, would save the district an estimated $2 million to $3 million.
About 100 community members attended the previous board meeting in which the superintendent formally presented most of her intended plan to address the financial shortfall. Many were there to support the deaf-education program at Wright, which would move to the nearby Patrick Henry Elementary School.
Wright PTA President Mary Hooks and Vice President Shelley Anderson spoke against relocating the program and warned board members of the ramifications. They praised the chemistry between deaf-education students and the rest of the school, and they expressed concern about losing the academic and social progress that’s been achieved there over the past few years.
District officials say they aim to mitigate the transitional impact by moving Wright’s deaf-education program in its entirety in addition to some general-education teachers to Patrick Henry. Gist also said she wants to take advantage of planned renovations at the receiving school to better accommodate the program.
If the recommendations are approved, TPS reportedly would begin contacting affected families the next day to help them enroll in the appropriate school. Additionally, officials would work one-on-one with teachers and staff at the sites slated for closure to help them find other opportunities within the district.
The board also will vote on a recommendation to shift elementary school staffing plans from allocating general education teachers based on grade-level ranges to allocating them based on school-wide enrollment.
The recommendation, which is estimated to save the district $3 million, would raise the elementary school staffing ratio from 23:1 to 24:1, resulting in an average class size increase of one student.
Additionally, board members will vote on a series of recommendations that would convert Memorial Junior High School, Central Junior High and Rogers Junior High into sixth- through eighth-grade middle schools in 2020-21. Those schools currently serve seventh- and eighth-graders.
These recommendations would eliminate the sixth grade at the following elementary schools: Burroughs, Emerson, Academy Central, Wayman Tisdale, Key, Marshall, Salk and Sequoyah.
Unlike the other recommendations, the grade configuration changes aren’t directly related to budget reductions. TPS’s Chief Operating Officer Jorge Robles said they’re a continuation of the district’s ongoing work to create consistency across TPS. The goal is for students to experience no more than two building transitions — from fifth to sixth grade and from eighth to ninth grade — by the 2021-22 school year.
The final — and largest — cost-saving measure in Gist’s budget-reduction plan won’t be formally introduced to the board for another month. The recommendation would save the district an estimated $13 million to $14 million though reductions to district office services. These include operational efficiencies and the creation and deletion of an unreleased number of positions.
TPS officials say they can save approximately $6.1 million through personnel reductions, which include salaries and benefits, and $7.3 million through nonpersonnel reductions at the district office.
Nearly $1.5 million of nonpersonnel reductions reportedly would come from changes in workers compensation, while adjusting school bell times and managing vehicle parts would save another $2.5 million.
The proposed reduction in force includes 84 positions currently held by district employees, who were notified last week of the recommendation to eliminate their jobs. The affected positions are assigned to the Education Service Center, the Enrollment Center, the Wilson Teaching and Learning Academy, the transportation office, the maintenance office and other offices within school buildings.
Further information regarding personnel reductions likely won’t be released until the board hears the recommendation during a special board meeting in mid-February. Board members will vote on the district office changes during that same meeting.
The district is withholding that information due to the legal and contractual obligations surrounding the reduction process, TPS general counsel Jana Burk said.
Burk said district leaders are not at liberty to provide extensive details if it would interfere with employees’ due process rights at the special meeting, where those who are eligible may choose to argue against their termination.
”It is a matter of timing,” she said. “An employee requesting a board hearing to contest their contract’s nonrenewal expects the opportunity to hear, respond to and fully participate in any board discussion regarding their continued employment. For that reason, until we have the employee hearing or otherwise know the specific information to be shared will not interfere with any employee’s rights, we must refrain from these discussions.”
