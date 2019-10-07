Two Tulsa school board seats, including one occupied by the district’s current longest-serving member, are up for election next year.
The Tulsa Public Schools Board of Education seats for Districts 5 and 6 expire in the spring of 2020, with at least one incumbent “seriously considering” seeking another term.
Brian Hosmer, an associate professor at the University of Tulsa, was appointed by the board in February to fill the District 5 seat left vacant by Cindy Decker’s resignation. In accordance with state law, Hosmer is required to serve the final year of Decker’s four-year term before having the chance to win the seat in an election.
When asked at Monday’s board meeting whether he intended to run, Hosmer said he has not made a decision but is seriously thinking about doing so.
District 6 representative Ruth Ann Fate, who was first elected to the board in 1996, has not said whether she plans to run for another term. She was not present at Monday’s board meeting.
Candidates vying for either seat must file written declarations of candidacy at the Tulsa County Election Board. The filing period runs from 8 a.m. Dec. 2 through 5 p.m. Dec. 4.
Eligible candidates must have lived within that district’s boundaries as a registered voter for at least six months, have graduated from high school or have the equivalent of a high school diploma, not be related to someone on the school board and not be employed by Tulsa Public Schools.
There are a few possibilities for election and swear-in dates, depending on how many candidates run for each seat.
Any candidates, including incumbents, who run unopposed will begin their new terms of office at the first board meeting held after April 7, according to the Oklahoma State School Boards Association.
If only two candidates run for the same seat, they will meet in a general election April 2.
A general election will be held in February in the event that more than two candidates file for a board seat. If one candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, that person will begin the term later that month. If no candidate receives more than 50% of the vote, the two with the most votes will appear on the general election ballot in April.
Twitter: @kylehinchey