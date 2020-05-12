We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Union and Broken Arrow high schools will no longer host their graduation ceremonies at the BOK Center this summer after venue costs doubled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Broken Arrow Public Schools will relocate its delayed in-person commencement from the BOK Center to the high school’s football stadium on June 30. Union Public Schools has scrapped its plans for a traditional ceremony entirely, instead electing to proceed with a virtual celebration in June.

Both say the increased venue costs associated with the pandemic influenced them to back out of their arrangements. The BOK Center, which reportedly has furloughed 100% of its employees to some degree, raised the price of hosting the graduation ceremonies from about $40,000 to $80,000. Many of the concerts scheduled there this summer have been canceled or delayed.

The event center’s general manager, Casey Sparks, said the cost to host any event right now has risen to ensure it is adequately staffed and to provide the necessary personal protective equipment.

“As we have witnessed across the nation, mass gatherings have been severely affected with most large events being canceled and/or postponed,” Sparks said in a statement. “To date, there is very little guidance on how to reopen safely for thousands of people in one space. When discussing with the executives at Broken Arrow and Union, safety was our No. 1 goal.

“… This is a tough time for everyone. The decision to increase costs for events was not so we could make more of a profit, but rather to provide the staffing and levels of protection for the graduates and the attendees.”

Chuck Perry, associate superintendent of student services at Broken Arrow, said he doesn’t fault the BOK Center for raising the cost and understands why it was necessary.

“I feel like (the BOK Center) gave us a pretty good deal in a normal year,” Perry said. “For them to still be able to do this for us with nothing else going on, I was thankful that they left the door open for us. It was just not feasible economically for us with what we think is going to happen as a state for our funding over the next year or two.”

He believes Broken Arrow hosting its own ceremony would allow the district to be more flexible given the current fluidity of social distancing sanctions in Oklahoma. Enforcing any kind of restrictions will be easier on campus than at the BOK Center.

The additional floor space on the football field, Perry said, will allow for seniors to spread out during the ceremony. Broken Arrow still is developing a plan for visitors and has not decided how many patrons will be allowed to attend. In the event of rain, the event will be moved to July 7.

For Union Public Schools, the increased cost at the BOK Center was one of two major factors in the decision to cancel the rescheduled graduation ceremony. Administrators originally pushed the commencement date to July 23 in hope that social distancing sanctions would be lifted in time.

But the logistics of organizing such a massive event amid the ongoing health crisis has worried administrators, who this week decided to forgo all plans for an in-person ceremony, Superintendent Kirt Hartzler said.

The recent discovery that the event could cost double this year only cemented their belief that the event was not worth the risk.

“While we had maintained hope that we would be able to have a traditional graduation ceremony, that is no longer going to be possible,” Hartzler said. “I know this will be a major disappointment for our seniors and families. However, we do not think hosting a large event — even in July — is the responsible thing to do. There is also a very good chance that we would not have been able to host a traditional graduation, as public health officials continue to be cautious about large group gatherings.”

Instead, Union High School will host a virtual ceremony for the approximately 1,070 graduating seniors June 15. Hartzler said the online commencement will have many of the same features as the in-person graduation, including speeches from the valedictorian and salutatorian, as well as other Union traditions.

The district also is making arrangements to photograph seniors and their families to memorialize the occasion. Sessions will take place over the next news at the high school to comply with social distancing guidelines.

“I certainly wish we could have scripted a different finish for our seniors,” Hartzler said, “although this is a year they will never forget. It may not be the send-off for our seniors we had envisioned, but it will be an experience that is true to the Union way.”

Featured video





Altered lives: See how these Tulsans are adjusting their lives and businesses during the coronavirus pandemic