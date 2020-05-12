We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in.

Union High School has scrapped its plans to host an in-person graduation ceremony in July, instead electing to proceed with a virtual commencement in June.

District administrators originally postponed the high school's traditional ceremony at the BOK Center to July 23 in hope that social distancing sanctions would be lifted in time. The decision to cancel the postponed event stems from ongoing concerns about large group gatherings due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Superintendent Kirt Hartzler said Tuesday.

“While we had maintained hope that we would be able to have a traditional graduation ceremony, that is no longer going to be possible,” Hartzler said. “I know this will be a major disappointment for our seniors and families. However, we do not think hosting a large event — even in July — is the responsible thing to do. There is also a very good chance that we would not have been able to host a traditional graduation, as public health officials continue to be cautious about large group gatherings.”

Instead, Union High School will host a virtual ceremony for the approximately 1,070 graduating seniors June 15. Hartzler said the online commencement will have many of the same features as the in-person graduation, including speeches from the valedictorian and salutatorian, as well as other Union traditions.

The district also is making arrangements to photograph seniors and their families to memorialize the occasion. Sessions will take place over the next news at the high school to comply with social distancing guidelines.

“I certainly wish we could have scripted a different finish for our seniors,” Hartzler said, “although this is a year they will never forget. It may not be the send-off for our seniors we had envisioned, but it will be an experience that is true to the Union way.”

