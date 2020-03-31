Related content

Union Public Schools has revealed the distance learning model students will use to finish out the 2019-20 school year from home, becoming one of the first Tulsa-area districts to share its plan. 

Superintendent Kirt Hartzler announced the district's approach to remote instruction in a letter to families Monday evening. He said the intent of the plan is to provide a positive academic experience for students without overwhelming parents while also meeting the needs of those lacking access to technology.

"With input from teacher leaders, principals and curriculum specialists, our Teaching and Learning staff have developed a plan to implement remote learning by grade level," Hartzler wrote. "They have literally moved mountains over the last week, and I am extremely pleased with the plan they have developed. It will not replicate classroom instruction, but I promise it will keep them engaged and on track in order to finish the school year."

Last week, the State Board of Education approved an order requiring public school districts to implement their own distance learning plans beginning April 6 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Union Distance Learning Model incorporates different strategies for students in prekindergarten through eighth grade and students in ninth through 12th. 

High-schoolers, who were issued laptops this year as part of a new one-to-one initiative, will receive daily assignments through Canvas, the district's learning management system.

Assignments for elementary and middle school students will be posted every Monday morning at unionps.org/assignments, where they are separated by school and grade. Those without their own electronic devices are eligible to receive one if they do not have an older sibling at Union High School. 

Students in kindergarten through fifth grade may receive an iPad, while those in sixth through eighth may receive a laptop. 

Union also has some portable WiFi devices available for families without internet access at home. All devices are limited to one per household due to limited supply.

Additionally, there will be no final exams for students in sixth through 12th grades, except for those in Advanced Placement courses. AP teachers will direct their classes on how to complete the assessments. 

Although students can improve their grades through remote learning, they won't be able to lower them from where they were before the school shutdown, Union Assistant Superintendent Sandi Calvin said. 

"Our focus and our direction from the State Education Department is that we don't want to harm students going into this process of distance learning," Calvin said.

The Union Distance Learning Model includes time frames for daily academic learning by grade level. Kindergartners should spend 30 minutes learning per day, while kindergartners and first-graders should spend 45 minutes. That time increases to 60 minutes for second- and third-graders and to 90 minutes for fourth- and fifth-graders.

Sixth-grade students are advised to spend 25 minutes learning per teacher every day. Seventh grade and higher should dedicate 30 minutes to each teacher without exceeding three hours. 

That time is much shorter than a typical school day due to the unorthodox nature of digital instruction, Calvin said. The State Education Department recommends lessening students' workloads and focusing on essential learning. 

"When we look at the time frame for instruction, that's really an active engagement time where they're actually looking at a lesson or working on an assignment," Calvin said. "We're also providing a lot of activities and offerings that parents could choose to do with their students." 

The district further is asking educators to establish daily office periods of at least two hours in which they're available to answer questions via phone or email. Teachers are encouraged to keep in weekly contact with their students.

Administrators plan to host meetings with teachers this week to help them through the process of developing appropriate lesson plans. 

In Hartzler's letter to families, the superintendent said he knows the transition to remote learning is not how anyone envisioned to end the school year. 

"In spite of the many challenges in providing distance learning to all, I hope you will join us in embracing this new way of teaching and learning," Hartzler wrote. "As I’ve said before, it’s not going to be a perfect solution, but it’s one I believe will serve us well given these extraordinary times."

