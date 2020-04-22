Although Union Public Schools senior Blake Brown may never get to walk across stage to receive a diploma, the soon-to-be-graduate is glad at least to have one more chance.
More than 1,000 seniors picked up their caps and gowns from the Union High School parking lot Monday and Tuesday. Administrators organized an elaborate drive-thru system to prevent them from having to leave their cars.
Most students hope to wear the outfits during Union’s rescheduled graduation ceremony at the BOK Center on July 23. Whether that will happen remains to be seen.
The district is prepared to host a backup virtual ceremony that would be live-streamed on June 15 if public gathering restrictions are not lifted by the end of May.
For Brown, the idea of a traditional graduation was halted when the COVID-19 pandemic forced public schools to shut down for the rest of the semester. Getting another opportunity to celebrate the ill-fated end to his high school career with his classmates means everything.
“Honestly, I just kind of figured it wasn’t going to happen,” he said. “So the fact that they’re still trying to do something, that’s really awesome. If this ceremony does happen, every senior is going to appreciate it. This is something that, whether it does happen or not, we’re all going to remember for the rest of our lives.”
The past month has been full of bitter disappointments for seniors, starting with the announcement on spring break that they would finish the school year from home.
From there, the hits kept on coming. No senior walk. No prom. No yearbook signings.
“It’s been wild,” Brown said. “Nobody saw this coming, and it’s been weird for all of us to stay at home. It’s just kind of anticlimactic and sad. We’ve been looking forward to all of this for so long, and to see it ripped out of our hands doesn’t really seem fair. But it is what it is.”
Union High School 12th Grade Principal John Chargois said it’s been tough for students to watch others enjoy the special fun of senior year and then miss out on those experiences when it’s their turn.
That’s why the district has committed to salvaging graduation in any way possible, Chargois said.
In addition to passing out caps and gowns this week, he and his staff also offered students yard signs that read, “Celebrating the Class of 2020.”
“We’ve just been challenging ourselves to come up with new ways to celebrate their graduation and commend them for achieving such a huge accomplishment,” Chargois said. “We’ve had to do things differently, but we’re just trying to make the best of a bad situation.”
High school student Gabriel Escobar said it’s been shocking to watch his senior year fall apart so quickly and completely.
Escobar has tried to stay positive throughout the crisis, but the disappointment is unavoidable. His father, Jesus Bonilla, who drove him to get his cap and gown, prays his son doesn’t miss out on graduation.
“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Bonilla said. “I feel sad because they may not get to have that this year. He might lose that experience of celebrating with his friends in their final year before entering into the big world.”
Ultimately, Escobar said he will accept graduation being canceled if it means keeping keeping his community safe during the pandemic. Public safety, he added, should be everyone’s top priority.
“We have to be strong and continue to support each other, even if we have to to make sacrifices,” he said.
Unlike the other seniors picking up a cap and gown, Ashley Cowan knows she has no chance of walking across stage to receive her diploma. She leaves for basic training July 1 and won’t be able to return for the rescheduled ceremony.
Missing out on such a momentous event has been devastating to process, but Cowan said she’s doing her best to stay positive.
“I’m still planning on taking my senior pictures and stuff, so I don’t care,” she said with a laugh. “But yeah, it really sucks. I’ve been in school all these years, and now I can’t walk the stage.”
There’s still a chance for Cowan to join her classmates if the graduation ceremony is canceled and the district falls back to its virtual backup plan, though she knows it wouldn’t be fair for everyone else.
“I’m not saying that I hope they have the virtual graduation, but I think I would have some kind of closure,” she said. “I wouldn’t walk the stage personally, but at least it’s something. It’s better than not doing anything at all.”
