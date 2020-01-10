Update: TPS has canceled Saturday's event due to the potential for inclement weather conditions. Another date has not been announced.
Tulsa Public Schools is hosting an Enrollment Expo on Saturday to give families a chance to meet principals and choose which schools they want their children to attend.
Representatives from each of the district’s 81 traditional and charter school options will be available to answer questions and highlight their programming from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Cox Business Center, in downtown Tulsa at 100 Civic Center.
“The main objective is to really provide families an opportunity to interact, ask questions and gather information from the schools and the school leaders,” TPS Chief Operating Officer Jorge Robles said. “So we’ll have all of the schools there to showcase what makes them unique and explain to families what’s important to them while they make their choices.
This is the first time TPS has organized an enrollment event of this magnitude. The expo intends to take advantage of the district’s new improved enrollment system, which features a single enrollment period and only one application for most neighborhood, magnet and charter schools.
The improved enrollment system also lets families choose up to six schools and rank them in order of preference. If they are unable to get into their choice, then they automatically will be considered for their second.
Robles said those attending Saturday’s expo will be able to fill out the application on-site in addition to meeting school leaders and teachers.
Further, the event will have representatives from several community organizations, including CAP Tulsa, City Year Tulsa, The Opportunity Project, Reading Partners Tulsa and Tulsa Educare. There also will be representatives from a number of TPS departments, such as child nutrition services, language and cultural services and student and family support services.
“The idea is we want families to have as much access to information and opportunities as needed for them to make informed decisions around the schools that might be the best fit for their kids and have the support available for them to then submit the application in our improved system,” Robles said.
Expo attendees will receive a free food ticket redeemable for one meal and drink, and they can buy additional food at the concession stands. The Tulsa Health Department Caring Van will also be on-site to provide free flu shots and immunization records for families enrolling students during the event.
Free parking is available in the adjacent parking garage at the Cox Business Center and the parking lot to the west of the building. Free shuttles also will be leaving every 30 minutes beginning at 9 a.m. from Booker T. Washington, East Central, Memorial, Webster and Will Rogers. The shuttles at Booker T. and East Central are handicap-accessible.
The enrollment period for 2020-21 began Dec. 9 and will continue until Jan. 31. In addition to enrolling at the expo, families can fill out an application from 9 a.m to 5 p.m. at Martin Regional Library, Rudisill Regional Library, Tulsa City County Library and Zarrow Regional Library. They also can be completed from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the TPS Enrollment Center or online at tulsaschools.org/enrolltulsa.
