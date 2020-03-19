Edison Prep

Edison Preparatory School Tulsa World File

Tulsa Public Schools officials on Thursday could only say “there is no evidence of COVID-19 exposure” at Edison Preparatory School, but two family members of the state’s first fatality from the virus work and attend school there.

Wednesday’s death of Merle Dry, 55, was confirmed by Tulsa County officials on Thursday morning as the first confirmed case in the county that the virus has moved from person to person, with unknown origin.

Superintendent Deborah Gist notified district employees in the morning by email that Dry was a former TPS support worker and his wife, Carrie Dry, is a longtime TPS teacher, currently assigned at Edison, 2906 E. 41st St. One of the Drys’ children is a student at Edison.

Thursday evening, she followed up in an e-mail sent to all Edison parents, that the news had prompted responses from concerned individuals experiencing signs of illness.

"Mr. Vinyard (the Edison principal) and I have heard from members of our school community who are experiencing flu-like symptoms, and this news has made them feel frightened," Gist wrote to parents. "We very much understand that and want to share with you what we know."

Gist shared information from the Tulsa Health Department encouraging people who are concerned they might have come in contact with someone infected with the virus to remain home for 14 days and monitor themselves for symptoms.

"If someone was in the same indoor environment (e.g., a classroom, a hospital waiting room) as a person with symptomatic laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 for a prolonged period of time – but did not meet the definition of close contact – there is no restriction on movement but we ask that that they monitor themselves for symptoms. If symptoms develop, stay home and call your health care provider," Gist said. "Some of you have asked me about testing. The reality we have right now is that there is a shortage of the supplies needed to be able to test. So, while you should ask your doctor or call the hotline yourself, I can tell you from personal experience and from the experience of even those who are sick that you are not likely to get tested right now. Hopefully, that will change very soon."

The Tulsa Health Department’s investigation into the COVID-19 case is ongoing and officials said Dry’s family is under quarantine for two weeks.

Edison Principal Clay Vinyard also acknowledged concerns about the potential for exposure to have occurred before classes let out for spring break on March 12 in an e-mail to the parents of Edison students on Thursday, as well.

"I know that this news may cause worry and fear, and I want to assure you that, at this time, there is no evidence of COVID-19 exposure in our school," Vinyard said. "Tulsa Public Schools is working closely with the Tulsa Health Department and other local experts to make sure that our school community stays updated on the rapidly changing situation around COVID-19."

