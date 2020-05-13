OKLAHOMA CITY — A bill lawmakers say will bring greater transparency to virtual charter schools now awaits the governor’s signature.
On Monday, the state Senate unanimously passed House Bill 2905, called the Virtual Charter School Transparency and Reform Act, and sent it to Gov. Kevin Stitt’s desk.
Lawmakers wrote the bill in collaboration with virtual charter schools and organizations representing traditional school districts.
Epic Charter Schools, the state’s largest virtual school system, participated in negotiations, said Shelly Hickman, Epic’s assistant superintendent of communications.
“Epic came to the table with fellow educators working on this bill with lawmakers to find common ground,” Hickman said. “We made the majority of compromises in the spirit of being a good teammate. If this pandemic has demonstrated anything, it’s that we all must work together to serve all Oklahoma students.”