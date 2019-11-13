OKLAHOMA CITY — A new statewide virtual school from Dove Science Academy has been approved to open next school year.
An application and contract to create Oklahoma Information and Technology School passed a vote from the Oklahoma Statewide Virtual Charter School Board on Tuesday. The board had voted against Dove’s first application to create the virtual school in July.
Much like Dove’s traditional charter schools, the virtual program will emphasize computer science and STEM — science, technology, engineering and math.
The new school is expected to open in the 2020-21 school year with only sixth and seventh grades. It would consistently add grade levels until implementing 12th grade in the 2025-26 school year.
