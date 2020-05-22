Shane Allen is congratulated on his graduation from TCC by former TCC Provost Dr. Brett Campbell and former Dean of Students Heather Hancock at APC Animal Hospital, where he works, on Friday. TCC staff and family surprised him at his work with a ceremony for graduating after his past with addiction problems. Photos by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
To understand why Shane Allen’s parking lot graduation ceremony from Tulsa Community College on Friday was so remarkable, you have to know about the time he made headlines in a parking lot for a different reason some seven years ago.
“TCC Student Found With Alligator In His Car Faces Criminal Charges,” read one shocking headline.
Another: “Officers Discover Alligator in Vehicle During Drug Arrest.”
The absurdity of the presence of an unlicensed, dangerous reptile in a dog kennel in the back of Allen’s Jeep belied his very real troubles that day in May 2013.
He was 21 years old and was found slumped over his steering wheel in a parking lot at TCC’s Southeast Campus — along with marijuana and Xanax pills.
Not only was he suspended from TCC, but also it wasn’t his first drug offense, so it landed him in state prison.
Being reminded of that fateful day doesn’t faze Allen. In fact, he calls it one of the best days of his life.
“I say it was the best day of my life because it was my rock bottom,” Allen said.
The Broken Arrow native said he had long struggled to feel a sense of belonging. And then right after graduating high school, his best friend died.
“Painkillers were a way to mask all of that,” Allen said.
Rock bottom may have been one of the best days of his life, but it wasn’t all smooth sailing afterward. In fact, the day of his sentencing a few months later proved to be one of the most excruciating.
“Seeing my dad cry in court, feeling like he must have failed as a parent — I never wanted that to happen again. Aug. 28, 2013. I’ll never forget it,” Allen said, shaking his head.
Allen used that memory of his father’s suffering to propel himself down a healthier path.
He wasted no time in reaching out to TCC’s then-dean of students, Heather Hancock, who had been the one to dole out the suspension upon his arrest.
“He stayed in contact with me throughout his time in jail. He would call or have a counselor call me. His goal was to get out and come back to school,” Hancock said.
Allen got a slot in a treatment program in the minimum security prison where he served his yearlong sentence. When his time was up, he had only one destination in mind.
“It was almost an obsession — I don’t know if that’s the healthiest way to describe it, but I’ve got this Martin Luther King quote (tattooed) on my chest that says: ‘The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy,’ ” Allen said. “I figured the pain of regret was worse than the pain of failure.”
Despite his doggedness, Hancock did not go easy on Allen.
“It was still a chance to take,” she recalled of his request to be reinstated at TCC. “He had to meet with me every week for a full semester, and what college student wants to do that? But this semester, he was 4.0 with very difficult science courses. I wrote a lengthy letter to OSU to let him in.”
Hancock was joined Friday by a handful of current and former TCC educators and Allen’s parents in surprising him in the parking lot of his workplace with an impromptu graduation ceremony.
Allen’s dad, David Allen, helped him into a royal blue cap and gown and then proudly snapped photo after photo with his cellphone.
“Pomp and Circumstance” blared from the speakers of a pickup truck and Hancock announced Allen’s name and associate’s degree in science. He walked up the front steps of his office and accepted a diploma from Brett Campbell, a former provost at TCC who had also encouraged him during his education.
Allen’s mom, Linda Allen, dabbed at her eyes as she watched Hancock, who is now director of civil rights compliance at TCC, wrap Allen in a big hug and exclaim, “I am so proud of you!”
Allen had to be instructed in how to turn his tassel from one side to the other, but he knew how to handle the final step — yanking that mortarboard off of his head and flinging it high into the air.
The parallels between that day in May 2013 and this day in May 2020 were many.
There was the TCC connection, parking lots for settings, the dean who suspended him and even a campus police officer who had responded on the day of his arrest.
And then there were the animals.
Allen works as a veterinary assistant at APC Veterinary in Broken Arrow, so pets were among the witnesses at his little ceremony.
Thanks to the arrival of an acceptance letter just last week, he is now bound for Oklahoma State University, where he plans to complete a bachelor’s degree in zoology and try to get into veterinary school.
“That’s the thing about the alligator and all of this,” Allen said, laughing. “I got sidetracked with pills and everything, but I’m right back to who I always was — just a kid who loves animals. With my past, there are still hurdles I’m going to have to get through, but the bottom line is if it has something to do with animals, I’m there.”
