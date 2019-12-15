After hearing the superintendent’s intended recommendations to slash $20 million from the district budget, Tulsa’s school board again must decide the fate of schools targeted for closure.
Each board member attended at least one of last week’s four community meetings, in which Superintendent Deborah Gist announced the budget-reduction plan that she’ll propose to them in January. The seven-member board will vote on the proposal two weeks later.
Approving the recommendations would shut down four elementary schools, increase class sizes and reduce district office services. Rejecting them would leave the district scrambling to avoid a budget deficit in 2020-21.
It’s been a trying year for the board, which narrowly approved consolidating two north Tulsa schools during a contentious meeting in April. Two months earlier, the board unanimously voted to close three schools in the McLain feeder pattern, while transforming Monroe Demonstration Academy into a unified middle school complex.
School closures have been the worst part of the job for board President Shawna Keller. She remembers feeling an inordinate amount of stress before voting to consolidate a group of west Tulsa schools in 2017.
“Nobody runs for the school board thinking, ‘Yes, I want to close some more schools,’ ” Keller said. “These are the hardest decisions we have to make. It definitely keeps you up at night.”
Closing and consolidating schools has become necessary for a district grappling with declining enrollment and a decade of state funding cuts to education. TPS has made reductions of nearly $22 million since 2015 and began dipping into its fund balance last year to prevent a budget deficit.
But now the fund balance is on track to run out soon, giving way to the impending shortfall.
Keller said it’s impossible to be happy with the recommendations to cut $20 million, but she believes district officials did the best they could to mitigate the impact on students.
“At the end of the day, I have to keep in mind what’s best for all of TPS and what’s best for all the kids,” she said. “The most important thing going forward is how do we grow TPS so we don’t find ourselves right back here three years from now? What can we do to attract kids to our district, and how do we do that? And I think unfortunately, these things have to happen to get to that point.”
Jania Wester also noted the anxiety of making decisions that impact so many people. Not only is it stressful for board members, but she said it creates a ripple effect on their family and friends. She plans to dive into the recommendations during winter break.
“I am still working through my thoughts about it,” Wester said. “Emotionally, my heart breaks for the potential changes that could take place and would ultimately affect students’ experiences and the future of our team members. Making any type of cut to any budget should not be satisfying to anyone, especially when the lives of others are at stake.”
Deciding how to vote is made even more complicated for the board members representing the four schools being considered for closure.
Since he was appointed to District 5 in February, Brian Hosmer said he’s grappled with balancing the needs of his constituents and the needs of the entire district.
Hosmer has heard from many families upset about the potential loss of Wright Elementary. The school made the short list in part because it’s under-enrolled and under capacity. He tries to explain to them that he’s experiencing competing impulses.
“As board members, we have the potential to be the voice of our constituents to the school board and the superintendent,” he said. “But also I have felt since I took on this job that I am responsible for every single kid in TPS. And those two things are not always easy to reconcile. So yeah, that’s on my mind.”
In addition to attending community engagement meetings, Hosmer participated in the budget advisory committee that provided administrators with feedback as they developed the recommendations.
He said he’ll continue to listen to those affected and keep an open mind until it’s time to vote. Although he hasn’t made a decision, he appreciates that district leaders included so many community voices in crafting the budget redesign plan.
“These are inherently difficult conversations because there is pain involved. Even though every aspect of district operations is going to be affected, pain will be felt disproportionately,” Hosmer said. “But I think the superintendent is handling it well. This is just a hard moment.”
The board’s vice president, Suzanne Schreiber, also praised Gist’s community-driven approach to addressing the shortfall. She said major decisions always should rely on the people who know the systems intimately and the people who support and experience those systems.
Schreiber is waiting to consider her vote until after hearing from those who are most affected. TPS is hosting special meetings at the targeted schools this week to hear from families and share information about other options that would be available for students.
One of those schools is Grimes Elementary, which is two blocks from Schreiber’s home and where her daughter attended preschool.
“So yes, Grimes closing is very emotional for me,” she said, “but I view my job as one that cannot be dictated by emotion alone. I have to also consider my responsibility to be a good steward of the public’s money and how it can be best spent to serve our students and families. If we have a small number of students in a building, we aren’t serving them in all the ways we could and we are losing money.”
District 6 representative Ruth Ann Fate said she’s behind Gist’s intended proposal, though it would mean closing one of her schools. She believes it’s the best way to correct the budget deficit without putting too much strain on students.
Fate, Tulsa’s longest-serving board member, said she wished Jones Elementary wasn’t included in the recommendation, though she understands why it was chosen. The building has required a lot of work since the school reopened in 2007, after previously closing in the ‘80s, and there’s not enough classroom space.
“It’s not what I would have had liked to have happened,” she said. “Of course, I would have liked to not have any of this happen. ... It’s just hard. There’s no easy way out. We literally are doing the best we can and will continue to do so to help the parents and the students and the teachers feel comfortable with going to another school.”
Stacey Woolley, the board’s newest member, represents the fourth school under consideration. Mark Twain Elementary would be consolidated into Wayman Tisdale Fine Arts Academy if the recommendation receives four yes votes.
Shortly after her start on the board this spring, Woolley joined Hosmer and Jennettie Marshall in voting against consolidating Gilcrease Elementary and ECDC-Bunche due to community opposition.
Woolley said she is waiting to see full details of the current recommendations, particularly those surrounding the district office reductions, before deciding how she’ll vote in January.
“I think that there’s still a lot of the proposal left to be heard,” she said. “We know a portion of it. We don’t know yet what the reorganization of the administrative office might look like; and so I feel like until I know even more of that, the verdict’s kind of still out.”
Marshall, who represents the north Tulsa schools, said she’s still digesting the information from the superintendent’s presentation and wants to be sure the recommendations best serve students and educators.
“We have some tough decisions to make,” she said. “And there are a lot of uncomfortable decisions that have to be made to hold the district together.”
