BROKEN ARROW — Oscar Nipps Jr. had waited more than 76 years for the salute he received on Tuesday night.
The 94-year-old received a diploma during Broken Arrow High School’s graduation, another milestone during a life filled with love, family and service to his country.
The school’s 112th commencement ceremony was held at Broken Arrow Memorial Stadium. The class of 2020, their family and friends were greeted by perfect weather on the summer night.
As Superintendent Janet Dunlop began listing Nipps’ military heroics during World War II, the Army veteran received a standing ovation while driven to the stage on a golf cart with an American flag waving in the breeze.
“You have waited one month for this opportunity to graduate in person,” Dunlop told Broken Arrow’s graduating seniors. “He’s waited 76 years, and it’s such an honor to be able to do this for him.”
Nipps was raised in Broken Arrow but never had an opportunity to earn his high school diploma.
Born in 1925, he grew up during the Great Depression. He joined his three older brothers working in fields to earn money to help provide for his family. Then a call to military service superseded any school work.
During a pregraduation party held at the Broken Arrow Military History Center, Nipps said Broken Arrow had only around 1,500 residents when he was young. On Tuesday, nearly 1,200 seniors from the city of more than 100,000 residents received their diplomas.
“I didn’t have a chance to get an education,” he said. “Up until I was 17, I worked in the fields. When I turned 18, Uncle Sam got me.”
Nipps was drafted on Dec. 7, 1943, two years to the day after the Pearl Harbor attack. A rifleman and company cook with the 1st Cavalry Division, he was on the front lines for 63 days while helping liberate the Philippines from Japan. On Sept. 2, 1945, he was in Tokyo Bay when Japan surrendered to end World War II.
Nipps moved back to Broken Arrow and, along with his wife, Melza Nipps, was a strong proponent of education for his children, Roland, June and Ronnie.
“It’s an honor that they are honoring my dad in this way. It’s very special to him. During the time while I was a child growing up, he said he wished he’d finished school,” Roland Nipps said.
“The three of us finished high school (at Broken Arrow). We weren’t valedictorians, but we made good grades. My father and my mother were adamant about us going to school. There was no playing hooky or acting like we were sick. We went to school.”
Tuesday was bittersweet for the Nipps family. Ronnie Nipps would have been by his side, too, but on June 16, he died suddenly. Oscar Nipps attended a memorial service for his son just three days before his graduation.
The idea for graduation recognition began during a Saturday chat at the Military History Center, where Nipps volunteers five days a week.
He often shared stories about his military service. At one point, he was asked whether he had any regrets.
“He said he’d never had a chance to graduate and get a high school diploma,” said Brad Heath, a board member at the Military History Center. “Here’s a guy who was in close combat, including hand-to-hand combat, and came back too banged up for many jobs. He got into construction, raised a great family, and the only thing he regretted was not graduating high school.”
Heath reached out to Broken Arrow football coach David Montgomery, who passed Nipps’ story to the school district’s administration. A plan to recognize him rolled into motion immediately.
Dunlop was emotional while telling Nipps’ story before giving him a framed diploma.
“Tonight, I’m incredibly humbled and honored to present this local hero with this high school diploma,” she said.
