EMSA issued a heat alert for the Tulsa area Tuesday evening after medics responded to five suspected heat-related calls.
The agency issues an alert every time medics respond to five or more suspected heat-related illness calls in 24 hours.
Tulsa's heat index reached 93 degrees Tuesday, and a high of 95 degrees and a heat index of 102 are forecast for Wednesday, according to the Oklahoma Mesonet.
EMSA urges residents to plan ahead to stay safe during the heat, including taking enough water for the amount of time you plan to be outdoors and a sufficient amount in case emergencies arise, as well as planning frequent indoor breaks, an EMSA news release states.
The agency offered tips for staying healthy in the heat:
• Prehydration is key to preventing heat-related illnesses. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.
• Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks.
• Consume no alcohol or caffeine.
• If you don't have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as a library or mall) during the day.
• Don’t limit your air conditioning. If you are concerned about your electric bill, call PSO or 211. They have programs that could possibly help you.
• Check on elderly neighbors.
• Use the buddy system if working outdoors.
• Keep a cell phone on you at all times when outdoors, including while walking, running errands, doing yard work or taking part in sports and physical activity.
The following cooling stations are open for business until further notice:
- The Salvation Army Center of Hope, 102 N. Denver Ave.; 24/7
- John 3:16 Mission, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave.; 24/7
- Dennis R. Neill Equality Center, 621 E. Fourth St.; noon–9 p.m.
- Tulsa County Social Services, 2401 Charles Page Blvd.; 8:30 a.m.–8 p.m.
Dial 211 for locations, hours and other information. Dial 211 for information on applying for a window unit air conditioner or other resources.