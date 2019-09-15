Heat index Sunday

EMSA has issued a Medical Heat Alert on Sunday after responding to five suspected heat-related calls in the Tulsa area.

A heat alert is issued when EMSA responds to five or more suspected heat-related calls in a 24-hour period. 

High temperatures in the Tulsa area are forecast to be in the mid- to upper-90s on Monday and Tuesday, and low- to mid-90s on Wednesday, and near 90 on Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.

"With very hot temperatures forecast for the coming week, EMSA is urging citizens to make a plan to stay safe over the next several days," the agency said in a news release.

"Plan the amount of time you think will be outdoors and take appropriate amounts of water or other fluids with you, even if just planning for a short amount of outdoor time. Emergencies can happen and you could be stranded outdoors longer than expected. Always have a cell phone with you to call 911, if needed."

