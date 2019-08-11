The third excessive heat warning in a row from the National Weather Service expired Monday night as a cool front rolled into the Tulsa area, but EMSA upped its heat-related illness call total shortly thereafter.
Monday's air temperature reached 99 in Tulsa, the same as Sunday's high, but the heat index was a stifling 116 degrees, according to NWS forecasters.
EMSA medics had responded to eight suspected heat-related calls Monday by 8:30 p.m., according to a news release.
The agency issues an alert every time medics respond to five or more suspected heat-related illness calls in 24 hours.
EMSA urges residents to plan ahead to stay safe during the heat, including taking enough water for the amount of time you plan to be outdoors and a sufficient amount in case emergencies arise, as well as planning frequent indoor breaks and always having a cellphone on hand, an EMSA news release states.
The agency offered the following tips for staying healthy in the heat:
• Prehydration is key to preventing heat-related illnesses. Drink plenty of water or electrolyte replacement drinks several hours prior to and during long exposure to the summer heat.
• Wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing and a wide-brimmed hat if working outdoors, and take plenty of shade breaks.
• Consume no alcohol or caffeine.
• If you don’t have air conditioning, find a cooling station or public space (such as a library or mall) during the day.
• Don’t limit your air conditioning. If you are concerned about your electric bill, call PSO or 211. There are programs that could possibly help you.
• Check on elderly neighbors.
• Use the buddy system if working outdoors.
• Keep a cellphone on you at all times when outdoors, including while walking, running errands, doing yard work or taking part in sports and physical activity.
The following cooling stations are open for business until further notice:
• The Salvation Army Center of Hope, 102 N. Denver Ave.; 24/7
• John 3:16 Mission, 506 N. Cheyenne Ave.; 24/7
• Dennis R. Neill Equality Center, 621 E. Fourth St.; noon–9 p.m.
• Tulsa County Social Services, 2401 Charles Page Blvd.; 8:30 a.m.–8 p.m.
Dial 211 for more information on cooling stations. Dial 211 for information on applying for a window unit air conditioner or other resources.
