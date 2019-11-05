It was a chance sighting that couldn’t have happened to a better pair of qualified birders.
Ten endangered whooping cranes stopped off in an unusual spot Friday evening, resulting in a first-ever documented sighting of the birds in Cleveland County, according to Matt Fullerton, endangered species biologist for the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
Deena Parsons said she spotted the cranes on a sandbar of Lake Thunderbird as she and her mother drove across a bridge off Alameda Drive in Norman and saw white birds she assumed were American white pelicans.
“The pelicans winter here, so I thought, ‘I’ll go take some pictures,’ ” she said. “We stopped in the East Sentinel parking lot, and they were on a sandbar right there, but they were whoopers, not pelicans.”
Parsons, an avid lifelong birder who admits she has “a little bit of an obsession,” questioned her own sighting even as sure as she was.
“I was so excited I couldn’t hold my camera still. I was shaking,” she said. “Of course I just have this little point-and-shoot, so when you zoom in it’s not very good, but it was good enough to identify them. … I posted them on Facebook right away because I wanted confirmation and thought, ‘How embarrassing if it’s not,’ even though I knew they were whoopers.’ ”
Parsons is a full-time caregiver for her mother, who has Alzheimer’s disease. They travel the country looking for birds, and when they’re in town they come to the lake at least twice a day, she said.
“She can’t name the birds anymore, but it’s comforting for her, and it’s something to do. We’re at the lake a lot,” she said.
Friends confirmed her sighting right away, and local Audubon Society members trekked to the lake first thing Saturday morning to see the birds — a morning that happened to coincide with opening day of duck season.
“That section of the lake is open for waterfowl season, so there were people in boats, people all over the place, so I imagine even if they were going to stay they would have left with all that going on,” she said.
Fullerton said the sighting is on the books as an official first for Cleveland County.
Oklahoma is a regular stopover state for the only truly wild population of whooping cranes left in North America, which numbers about 500.
Whooping cranes numbered in the thousands throughout North America when the first European settlers arrived. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service notes the population fell dramatically in the late 1800s to about 500 to 700 birds and dropped to a low of 16 birds in 1942.
Hunting and specimen collection, human disturbance and loss of nesting habitat to hay, pastureland and grain production led to the decline, according to the agency. The birds now rely on protected areas to survive.
The wild population summers at Wood Buffalo National Park in the Northwest Territories, Canada, and overwinter at the Aransas National Wildlife Refuge off San Antonio Bay in Texas.
Generally, they might stop over in any county east of the Panhandle and west of I-35, but they are most commonly spotted at the Salt Plains National Wildlife Refuge in Alfalfa County, Fullerton said. Other spots include Hackberry Flat in Tillman County and wetlands near Waurika Lake in Stephens and Jefferson counties.
Lake Thunderbird wouldn’t make the short list for anyone’s expected stopover spots, he said.
“A few years ago we had some unusual stopovers. … It was that period with drought, and we sort of speculated they just move east toward more water, but for this one I don’t really have an explanation other than you really can’t pigeonhole wildlife and say they will act in a certain way.”
