After more than three years, a resolution of issues between the Environmental Protection Agency and Osage County oil producers over excessive saline in North Bird Creek appears to be near.
A public meeting and Q&A session on draft permits resulting from an agreement with producers is set for 5:30-6:30 p.m. with a public hearing at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Pawhuska High School lecture hall, 621 E. 15th St.
Contamination in the form of an oily sheen at the creek was first reported on Aug. 14, 2016.
EPA and Bureau of Indian Affairs officials first suspected a case of illegal dumping of oil well production water, but the high saline concentrations remained even after heavy rains, and the agency later pointed to underground sources and several nearby oil production and waste water injection sites.
The producers have maintained that their expert third-party consultants informed them that they likely were not responsible for saline levels in the creek.
In December 2017, the EPA issued final administrative orders calling for a shutdown to three operators of seven “Class II” deep underground injection wells located nearest to North Bird Creek and an upper tributary.
Jireh Resources LLC, Warren American Oil Co. LLC and Novy Oil & Gas filed civil court actions a month later.
Since that time, the EPA and the operators have reached a settlement-in-principle, and contaminant levels in the creek have decreased to background conditions, according to a notice issued this month by EPA Region 6.
The draft permits address only the Jireh Resources and Warren American operations.
The notice states the proposed settlement agreement includes the following: “Permanently plug and abandon one injection well, place new restrictions on the injection operations for the remaining six wells under the orders, and place the same restrictions on a well that is being converted from production to injection in the area of concern. The new restrictions would reduce the injection pressures for the injection wells, significantly increase their monitoring and reporting requirements, and require surface water monitoring for 18 months in the tributary of North Bird Creek and in North Bird Creek.”
Comments on the draft permits are due by the end of the public comment period, which ends at the conclusion of the public hearing, according to the EPA. The hearing officer has the option to extend the comment period at the end of the hearing.
