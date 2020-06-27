City of Tulsa auction

A fire truck is among auction items being sold by the city of Tulsa. Courtesy/Purple Wave Auction

If you’ve ever wanted to cruise town in a retired Tulsa Fire Department truck, the City of Tulsa Surplus Property Auction offers a unique chance.

The auction has moved online and is now open at purplewave.com.

It’s the fourth event for Rich Gonter, purchasing services coordinator for the city of Tulsa, and the first city auction to be offered only online.

“With the pandemic, (city employee) furloughs and restrictions on social gathering, we figured it would be best to do it all online,” Gonter said Friday.

Among the more popular items is a 1998 fire engine truck, with 12 bids at $4,000 as of Friday morning. The item with the most bids so far is a Tulsa Police cruiser: a 2009 Dodge Charger.

Previous online auctions for retired Tulsa Fire Department trucks brought in between $5,000 and $14,000.

“I’m a little disappointed what the fire trucks go for,” Gonter said. “But it’s a niche market; not too many people need a fire truck. We will sell tractors, backhoes and excavators for more than twice what we’ll get for the fire trucks.”

He pointed out the item with the highest bid is a farm tractor. On the other side of the spectrum are bidders on novelty items that they’d have no need for, like parking meters.

“You’d be surprised — last auction we sold so many of the ones on stands for about $100,” Gonter said, pointing out Oklahoma was the birthplace of parking meters. “I think they’re kind of cool, though I’m not gonna buy one.”

The website lists items available with photos and detailed descriptions. To make bids, users have to register on the website.

All items will sell to the highest bidder, a news release states.

“What I’ve noticed is the last 30 minutes of the auctions are like a feeding frenzy ... you keep going click-click-click click while it goes crazy,” Gonter said.

Stage 1 (closing July 7): Fire truck, cars, trucks, trailers, fire hydrants, buses, computers, office furniture, monitors, power tools, bikes, chairs

Stage 2 (closing July 21): Cabling, office furniture, ice machines, refrigerators, light bars, water meters, vehicles, trailers, dump trucks, computers, monitors, power tools, bikes, scrap metal, chairs, printers

Stage 3 (closing Aug. 4): Power tools, bikes, TVs, VCRs, PlayStations, chairs, printer supplies, computers, monitors

“I’m pleasantly surprised on some of the pricing we’ve locked in place. ... With the live auctions, we only get $2-$3 per computer,” Gonter said. “We have 10 pallets online, and we’ll get $20 per computer compared to $2-$3 dollars.”

