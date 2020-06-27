If you’ve ever wanted to cruise town in a retired Tulsa Fire Department truck, the City of Tulsa Surplus Property Auction offers a unique chance.
It’s the fourth event for Rich Gonter, purchasing services coordinator for the city of Tulsa, and the first city auction to be offered only online.
“With the pandemic, (city employee) furloughs and restrictions on social gathering, we figured it would be best to do it all online,” Gonter said Friday.
Among the more popular items is a
, with 12 bids at $4,000 as of Friday morning. The item with the most bids so far is a Tulsa Police cruiser: a 2009 Dodge Charger. 1998 fire engine truck
Previous online auctions for retired Tulsa Fire Department trucks brought in between $5,000 and $14,000.
“I’m a little disappointed what the fire trucks go for,” Gonter said. “But it’s a niche market; not too many people need a fire truck. We will sell tractors, backhoes and excavators for more than twice what we’ll get for the fire trucks.”
He pointed out the item with the highest bid is a farm tractor. On the other side of the spectrum are bidders on novelty items that they’d have no need for, like parking meters.
“You’d be surprised — last auction we sold so many of the ones on stands for about $100,” Gonter said, pointing out Oklahoma was the birthplace of parking meters. “I think they’re kind of cool, though I’m not gonna buy one.”
The website lists items available with photos and detailed descriptions. To make bids, users have to register on the website.
All items will sell to the highest bidder, a news release states.
“What I’ve noticed is the last 30 minutes of the auctions are like a feeding frenzy ... you keep going click-click-click click while it goes crazy,” Gonter said.
Stage 1 (closing July 7): Fire truck, cars, trucks, trailers, fire hydrants, buses, computers, office furniture, monitors, power tools, bikes, chairs
Stage 2 (closing July 21): Cabling, office furniture, ice machines, refrigerators, light bars, water meters, vehicles, trailers, dump trucks, computers, monitors, power tools, bikes, scrap metal, chairs, printers
Stage 3 (closing Aug. 4): Power tools, bikes, TVs, VCRs, PlayStations, chairs, printer supplies, computers, monitors
“I’m pleasantly surprised on some of the pricing we’ve locked in place. ... With the live auctions, we only get $2-$3 per computer,” Gonter said. “We have 10 pallets online, and we’ll get $20 per computer compared to $2-$3 dollars.”
Gallery: On top of Turkey Mountain
Turkey Mountain
Rose Moguin (left) helps her 4-year-old son, Indigo Moguin, navigate a muddy stretch of trail at Turkey Mountain on an unseasonably warm day Thursday
, January 2, 2020. Forecasters expect temperatures in the 50s for the next several days. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Turkey Mountain
Rose Moguin (right) hikes with her four-year-old son Indigo Moguin on a rocky stretch of trail at Turkey Mountain on an unseasonably warm day Thursday, January 2, 2020. Forecasters expect temperatures in the 50s for the next several days. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Turkey Mountain
Utility poles rise above Corey Smith as he hikes a stretch of Turkey Mountain's powerline trail on an unseasonably warm day Thursday, January 2, 2020. Forecasters expect temperatures in the 50s for the next several days. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Turkey Mountain
Corey Smith hikes a stretch of Turkey Mountain's powerline trail on an unseasonably warm day Thursday, January 2, 2020. Forecasters expect temperatures in the 50s for the next several days. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Turkey Mountain
Corey Smith hikes a stretch of Turkey Mountain's powerline trail on an unseasonably warm day Thursday, January 2, 2020. Forecasters expect temperatures in the 50s for the next several days. MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
MATT BARNARD
Turkey Mountain
Daniel and Jennifer Eubanks with their children Johnye and Michael begin a hike at Turkey Mountain on Wednesday. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Turkey Mountain
Kurtis Wilson goes for a walk at Turkey Mountain in Tulsa with Hannah, the dog he is fostering. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Editor
Turkey Mountain
Sammy Davidson, rides back home after talking about trails used by mountain bikers, hikers and runners on the west end of the trails at Turkey Mountain Park in south Tulsa on Friday, August 22, 2014. At the time, plans to construct an outlet mall near the park were underway. Davidson has been riding the area for 16 years and is the captain of the Soundpony mountain bike team in Tulsa. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
Tulsa World
Turkey Mountain
The area adjacent to Turkey Mountain which was previously targeted for an outlet mall, taken in Tulsa, Okla., on February 2, 2015. Tulsa World file
Tulsa World file
Turkey Mountain
An aerial of Turkey mountain's fall foliage with River Spirit in the background on Nov 10, 2015. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TOM GILBERT
Turkey Mountain
Aerial view of 61st and Highway 75 on Turkey Mountain. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TOM GILBERT
Turkey Mountain
The area adjacent to Turkey Mountain which was previously targeted for an outlet mall, taken in Tulsa, Okla., on February 2, 2015. Tulsa World File
Turkey Mountain
A section of Turkey Mountain by the 61st exit of Interstate 75 South on Tuesday, February 2nd, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
Turkey Mountain
A car drives by a section of Turkey Mountain by the 61st exit of Interstate 75 South on Tuesday, February 2nd, 2016. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
Turkey Mountain
The area adjacent to Turkey Mountain which was previously targeted for an outlet mall, taken in Tulsa, Okla., on February 2, 2015. Tulsa World File
Tulsa World
Turkey Mountain
The area adjacent to Turkey Mountain which was previously targeted for an outlet mall, taken in Tulsa, Okla., on February 2, 2015. Tulsa World File
Turkey Mountain
A trail runs through the area of Turkey Mountain where a proposed outlet mall was going to be built. Tulsa World File
Turkey Mountain
One of the foot trails in the area of Turkey Mountain where a proposed outlet mall was going to be built, northeast of the intersection of highway 75 and 61st St. in Tulsa, OK, Dec. 10, 2015. Tulsa World file
Turkey Mountain
Painted rocks mark where a trail begins off of a service road in the area of Turkey Mountain where a proposed outlet mall was going to be built, northeast of the intersection of highway 75 and 61st St. in Tulsa, OK, Dec. 10, 2015.
Tulsa World file
Turkey Mountain
An aerial of Turkey Mountain’s fall foliage with the Tulsa skyline in the background. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TOM GILBERT
Turkey Mountain
An aerial of Turkey Mountain’s fall foliage with River Spirit Casino in the background. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TOM GILBERT
Turkey Mountain
An aerial of Turkey Mountain's fall foliage with the Tulsa skyline in the background on Nov 10, 2015. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TOM GILBERT
Turkey Mountain
An aerial view shows Turkey Mountain’s fall foliage. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TOM GILBERT
Turkey Mountain
Fall colors surround a pond at Turkey Mountain in south Tulsa. Tulsa World File
Turkey Mountain
Fall colors on Turkey Mountain, taken from River Parks near 51st Street in Tulsa, Okla., on November 10, 2015. Tulsa World File
Tulsa World file
Turkey Mountain
Sammy Davidson, rides back home after talking about trails used by mountain bikers, hikers and runners on the west end of the trails at Turkey Mountain Park in south Tulsa on Friday, August 22, 2014. At the time, plans to construct an outlet mall near the park were underway. Davidson has been riding the area for 16 years and is the captain of the Soundpony mountain bike team in Tulsa. JOHN CLANTON/Tulsa World
John Clanton
Turkey Mountain
A trail on Turkey Mountain surrounded by fall colors, taken in Tulsa, Okla., on November 9,2010. Tulsa World file
Tulsa World file
Turkey Mountain
Graham, 7, and Greg Konig attempt to start a fire using a piece of wood and friction during BaseCamp Camping and Music Festival at Turkey Mountain on Saturday. The festival was to promote family-friendly camping while bringing awareness to Turkey Mountain. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
Turkey Mountain
An aerial of Turkey mountain's fall foliage 61st and Riverside in the background on Nov 10, 2015. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World
TOM GILBERT
Turkey Mountain
Children play on rocks Saturday during BaseCamp Camping and Music Festival at Turkey Mountain.
The festival was to promote family friendly camping while bringing awareness to Turkey Mountain. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
Turkey Mountain
Qi and Martin Moss set up their tent during BaseCamp Camping and Music Festival at Turkey Mountain on Saturday
, September 12, 2015. The festival was to promote family friendly camping while bringing awareness to Turkey Mountain. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
IAN MAULE
Turkey Mountain
Sisters Olivia Tolbert and Madison Tolbert negotiate the steep terrain to pick up trash near one of the trails as they and other volunteers gather at Turkey Mountain to clean up and prune the wilderness area in Tulsa, OK, Jan. 17, 2015. Tulsa World file
Turkey Mountain
Volunteers fan out along one of the trails at Turkey Mountain as they clean up trash and prune along the trail system of the wilderness area near 71st and Elwood in Tulsa, OK, Jan. 17, 2015. Tulsa World file
OKtul
Turkey Mountain
Tools are ready as volunteers gather at Turkey Mountain before heading out to clean up trash and prune along the trail system of the wilderness area near 71st and Elwood in Tulsa, OK, Jan. 17, 2015.
Tulsa World file
Turkey Mountain
An aerial photo shows Turkey Mountain’s fall foliage with the Arkansas River and the Tulsa skyline in the background. TOM GILBERT/Tulsa World file
TOM GILBERT