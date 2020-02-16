Stretching to pay $2,700 a month for a small one-bedroom apartment, Stephanie Robesky tried to convince herself that she should feel lucky. Similar units were going for $4,500 in her San Francisco neighborhood.
“The cost of living is kind of ludicrous,” Robesky says. “I asked myself, ‘Why am I doing this?’ And I didn’t have an answer anymore.”
OK, then. Robesky would leave. But where would she go?
Portland? Seattle? Austin? They’ve been attracting a lot of former San Franciscans in recent years. But that’s only driving up the cost of living in those cities, too.
Robesky wanted to live in a “mid-market” city with affordable home values. Boise, Idaho, came to mind. Maybe Durham, North Carolina.
“How was I supposed to know where to go? How was I going to make that happen?” Robesky says. “I didn’t really know how to get something like that started.”
Then an article about Tulsa Remote popped into her news feed. Funded by the George Kaiser Family Foundation, the program was offering people $10,000 to spend a year in the city, with the only caveat being that they needed to have jobs that allowed them to work remotely.
“Oklahoma had never crossed my mind,” Robesky says. “But I found myself thinking about it a few days later.”
Beyond the cash, Tulsa Remote offered to help find housing and arrange social functions for the newcomers to get acquainted with one another and with longtime residents.
“The hardest part about working from home is, ‘How am I going to make friends?’ ” Robesky says. “They’re amazing with that because I met basically all of my friends through Tulsa Remote.”
The program brought 115 people to Tulsa during its first year, and at least 20 new participants have arrived since the application process reopened in late October.
So far, 24 participants have bought homes to stay permanently in Tulsa, with at least seven more looking for homes to buy.
That’s a 23% “success rate,” not even counting participants who have stayed in Tulsa without buying homes.
Aaron Harrell was living in downtown Seattle when he saw the news about Tulsa offering cash for people to try living in the city.
“It didn’t sound crazy at all, it sounded ambitious,” Harrell says. “And ambition is intoxicating.”
He visited last April to tour local attractions and get a taste of Tulsa culture.
“I was sold immediately,” Harrell says. “I told my friends back in Seattle, ‘I’m out. I’m going to Tulsa.’ I see a lot of growth. I see a lot of potential and opportunity.”
Working tech jobs that only required a laptop and internet connection, Carrie Hawkins and her husband left Austin to spend three years roaming the country in an Air Stream camper.
“Why live somewhere,” she says, “when you can live everywhere?”
Well, one reason: to have more space than an Air Stream camper.
Tired of feeling cramped, Hawkins parked the camper near Tulsa to check out the city before sending her Tulsa Remote application.
They will keep the Air Stream and use it often but recently bought a house in midtown.
“Tulsa had everything we were looking for,” says Hawkins, 37. “The size, the culture, the affordability. And it’s centrally located, so it’s a perfect home base for traveling.”
