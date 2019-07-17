An excessive heat warning is in effect for Thursday for Tulsa and surrounding counties, the second day in a row for the warning, the National Weather Service in Tulsa said.
The warning is in effect from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday. It is also in effect until 9 p.m. today.
The warning means high temperatures combined with high humidity levels will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible, forecasters said.
Highs Thursday are expected to be in the mid- to upper-90s, with heat indices of 108 to 112 degrees.
"Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke," the weather service said.
"Never leave anyone, including pets, in a closed, parked vehicle, as temperatures inside can reach over 150 degrees quickly, resulting in heat stroke and death.
"Ensure pets have adequate drinking water and a shady place to rest, or bring them inside."
EMSA, meanwhile, issued another heat alert for Wednesday. As of 3 p.m., crews had responded to six suspected heat-related medical calls, with five patients transported to local hospitals, the agency said.
"With triple digit temperatures forecasted for the coming week, EMSA is urging citizens to make a plan to stay safe over the next several days," it said.
"Plan the amount of time you think will be outdoors and take appropriate amounts of water or other fluids with you, even if just planning for a short amount of outdoor time. Always have a cell phone with you to call 911, if needed."