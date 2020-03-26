Staying in Tulsa longer than many other foreign exchange students, a high school junior left Tuesday to fly back home to Taiwan, where he will face two weeks in quarantine before seeing his family, officials said.
Most foreign exchange students have voluntarily left since local schools closed, said Trisha Kerkstra, a coordinator for the Rotary Club of Tulsa's student exchange program. While governments didn't insist that they return home, in many cases parents did.
"Their families were seeing the news and wanting their students to come back," Kerkstra said. "Besides, when the schools closed, they lost the purpose of being exchange students in the first place."
Not scheduled to leave until June, Rotary exchange students will miss more than just a few weeks of classes, she said. The club had to cancel end-of-semester trips that were designed to show students other parts of the United States.
"They're not going to experience as much of the country or as much of the culture," Kerkstra said. "But it can't be helped."
The Rotary Club had 10 to 12 exchange students across an area that covered northeast Oklahoma and northwest Arkansas, she said. And other exchange programs have faced the same disruptions from the COVID-19 outbreak, she said.
The student who left Tuesday faced no travel restrictions, but a special bus was going to meet him at the airport in Taiwan and take him to a hotel, where he will stay in isolation for two weeks, Kerkstra said.