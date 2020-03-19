...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING
THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING...
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A
* FLASH FLOOD WATCH FOR PORTIONS OF ARKANSAS AND OKLAHOMA...
INCLUDING THE FOLLOWING COUNTIES...IN ARKANSAS...BENTON...
CARROLL...CRAWFORD...FRANKLIN...MADISON...SEBASTIAN AND
WASHINGTON AR. IN OKLAHOMA...ADAIR...CHEROKEE...CHOCTAW...
CRAIG...CREEK...DELAWARE...HASKELL...LATIMER...LE FLORE...
MAYES...MCINTOSH...MUSKOGEE...OKFUSKEE...OKMULGEE...OTTAWA...
PITTSBURG...PUSHMATAHA...ROGERS...SEQUOYAH...TULSA AND
WAGONER.
* FROM 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING.
* PERIODS OF HEAVY RAIN OVER THE LAST FEW DAYS HAS CAUSED THE
GROUND TO BE SATURATED ACROSS PARTS OF EASTERN OKLAHOMA AND
NORTHWEST ARKANSAS. ADDITIONAL HEAVY RAINFALL EXPECTED TONIGHT
INTO THURSDAY MAY LEAD TO FLASH FLOODING.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH MEANS RAPIDLY RISING WATER OR FLOODING IS
POSSIBLE WITHIN THE WATCH AREA.
&&
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A
* URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...
CREEK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA...
WEST CENTRAL TULSA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA...
* UNTIL 415 AM CDT.
* AT 116 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO
THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN
THE ADVISORY AREA. ONE INCH PER HOUR RAIN RATES ARE
OCCURRING IN THESE STORMS.
* SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
TULSA... SAND SPRINGS...
BRISTOW... SAPULPA...
MANNFORD... DRUMRIGHT...
KIEFER... MOUNDS...
KELLYVILLE... OILTON...
DEPEW... SHAMROCK...
KEYSTONE STATE PARK... GRAY...
SILVER CITY...
THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 181 AND 217.
Weather Alert
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN TULSA HAS ISSUED A
* URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY FOR...
WEST CENTRAL ROGERS COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA...
NORTHEASTERN CREEK COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA...
NORTHERN TULSA COUNTY IN NORTHEASTERN OKLAHOMA...
* UNTIL 345 AM CDT.
* AT 1244 AM CDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED HEAVY RAIN DUE TO
THUNDERSTORMS. THIS WILL CAUSE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOODING IN
THE ADVISORY AREA. PORTIONS OF THE TULSA METRO HAVE PICKED UP
CLOSE TO THREE QUARTERS OF AN INCH, AND ANOTHER ROUND OF HEAVY
RAINFALL IS MOVING INTO THE METRO. THE USUAL TROUBLE SPOTS IN TOWN
WILL LIKELY FLOOD.
* SOME LOCATIONS THAT MAY EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE...
TULSA... BROKEN ARROW...
SAND SPRINGS... OWASSO...
BIXBY... SAPULPA...
JENKS... GLENPOOL...
CATOOSA... SPERRY...
JENKS RIVERSIDE AIRPORT... TURLEY...
TULSA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT... GRAY...
AVOID FLOODED ROADWAYS, WHICH CAN BE ESPECIALLY DANGEROUS AT NIGHT.
TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN.
THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 206 AND 237.
Weather Alert
...SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHWESTERN ROGERS...
SOUTHEASTERN OSAGE...NORTHERN CREEK...SOUTHWESTERN WASHINGTON...
SOUTHEASTERN PAWNEE AND TULSA COUNTIES UNTIL 200 AM CDT...
AT 108 AM CDT, A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED 3 MILES NORTHWEST
OF JENKS RIVERSIDE AIRPORT, MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH. ANOTHER
STRONG THUNDERSTORM WAS NEAR MANNFORD...MOVING NORTHEAST AT 40 MPH.
PENNY SIZE HAIL AND WIND GUSTS UP TO 50 MPH WILL BE POSSIBLE WITH
THESE STORMS.
LOCATIONS IN OR NEAR THE PATH INCLUDE...
TULSA... SAND SPRINGS...
CLAREMORE... OWASSO...
SAPULPA... JENKS...
GLENPOOL... SKIATOOK...
CATOOSA... COLLINSVILLE...
VERDIGRIS... HOMINY...
CLEVELAND... MANNFORD...
KIEFER... SPERRY...
KELLYVILLE... WYNONA...
AVANT... WESTPORT...
THIS INCLUDES INTERSTATE 44 BETWEEN MILE MARKERS 202 AND 250.
THESE STORMS MAY INTENSIFY, SO BE CERTAIN TO MONITOR LOCAL RADIO
STATIONS AND AVAILABLE TELEVISION STATIONS FOR ADDITIONAL
INFORMATION AND POSSIBLE WARNINGS FROM THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE.
1 of 3
Clark Mathews makes his way to his truck with groceries before sunrise at Super Walmart in Owasso on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Mathews says he usually shops early but the COVID-19 outbreak has heightened the necessity. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) clarified the definition of social distancing, posting on its Twitter feed: “Social distancing is putting space between yourself and others.” MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Rebecca Lilly (right) and other customers leave gaps between themselves as they wait in line outside Sam’s Club to open in Owasso on Wednesday. The CDC recommends a distance of 6 feet. The World Health Organization suggests 3 feet. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Customers make their way into and out of Super Wal Mart in Owasso before sunrise Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Grocery stores nationwide have been having trouble keeping items in stock because of the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Clark Mathews makes his way to his truck with groceries before sunrise at Super Walmart in Owasso on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Mathews says he usually shops early but the COVID-19 outbreak has heightened the necessity. The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) clarified the definition of social distancing, posting on its Twitter feed: “Social distancing is putting space between yourself and others.” MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Mike Simons
Rebecca Lilly (right) and other customers leave gaps between themselves as they wait in line outside Sam’s Club to open in Owasso on Wednesday. The CDC recommends a distance of 6 feet. The World Health Organization suggests 3 feet. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Customers make their way into and out of Super Wal Mart in Owasso before sunrise Wednesday, March 18, 2020. Grocery stores nationwide have been having trouble keeping items in stock because of the COVID-19 outbreak. MIKE SIMONS/Tulsa World
Until recently, social distancing sounded like an internet craze. Now that the COVID-19 pandemic has spread into our country and is affecting our city, it is wise to realize social distancing had a serious definition all along, per Merriam-Webster:
“The practice of maintaining a greater than usual physical distance from other people or of avoiding direct contact with people or objects in public places during the outbreak of a contagious disease in order to minimize exposure and the reduce the transmission of affliction.”
The Centers for Disease Control & Prevention (CDC) stripped down that definition Monday, posting on its Twitter feed: “Social distancing is putting space between yourself and others.”
Why did the CDC feel compelled to make it so simple for us? Because this health emergency is so serious, and social distancing is one of our best defenses against it.
It’s why sports everywhere have been shutting down since last week, and why the CDC cautions against group settings anywhere of more than 10 people.
It’s why Mayor G.T. Bynum issued an executive order Tuesday preventing dine-in at Tulsa restaurants, and why businesses like the Tulsa World are asking that employees work remotely.
These are all methods of social distancing. They keep us from places where groups congregate in often close quarters.
They help keep us from COVID-19, as the virus tends to thrive in those settings. If we are kept from COVID-19, our health care system stands a better chance of treating the number of those afflicted.
“It is person to person within close contact of one another,” Tulsa Health Department spokeswoman Leanne Stephens said, “within 6 feet, through respiratory droplets. When someone coughs or sneezes and someone is in close, prolonged contact with them, that is thought to be the main way it spreads person to person.
“Social distancing prevents that close, personal contact for a prolonged period of time.”
The CDC recommends a distance of 6 feet. The World Health Organization suggests 3 feet.
Both organizations list social distancing right after hand sanitizing as preventative measures against COVID-19.
This is a public decree. Nobody suggests families separate back in their homes, just that extra care is taken particularly around those who show symptoms.
Nobody is outlawing us from going out for basic needs or taking the occasional walk to enhance physical and mental well-being. It’s a matter of choosing odder hours to shop when stores are less crowded, and exercising more singularly.
“We understand people need to go to grocery stores still,” Stephens said. “What we’re trying to limit is congregating groups of people for long periods of times.”
“Our critical objective in all of this is to flatten the curve (of COVID-19) and reduce the impact on the medical system,” Tulsa Health Department Director Bruce Dart said Tuesday at a news conference updating the city on the crisis. “Mitigation strategies like social distancing are important to slow the spread.”
It will take multiple strategies to stop the spread.
“Social distancing measures can help to reduce transmission and enable health systems to cope,” Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO director-general, said in a statement on the organization’s website Monday. “Handwashing and coughing into your elbow can reduce the risk for yourself and others. But on their own, they are not enough to extinguish this pandemic. It’s the combination that makes the difference. As I keep saying, all countries must take a comprehensive approach.
“But the most effective way to prevent infections and save lives is breaking the chains of transmission.”
Social distancing helps break those chains.
Canceling basketball games, closing restaurants, breaking up group gatherings and setting up a home office can be inconvenient and costly. It is a different way of life that feels uncomfortable.
“This is a time that we never thought we’d get to as a community,” Bynum said Tuesday. “We will follow the CDC guidelines.”
CDC guidelines advise us to socially distance for the time being, regardless of the discomfort or inconvenience. What matters is our health.
Gallery: How coronavirus has affected life in Tulsa
Proud father of Gretchen and Holden. Devoted husband to Christy, who has been my best friend since biology class at Booker T. Washington. I covered the Oklahoma Sooners for 15 years. That was both challenging and rewarding. Now I get to write columns.