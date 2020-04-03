Amid uneasy times related to the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, a new resource is available for those dealing with issues like isolation, fear, frustration, anxiety and depression.
Family & Children’s Services has partnered with myStrength on a free app to address various aspects of mental health. All methodologies rely on evidence-based models of treatment and care.
“We are really thrilled to be able to launch it during this time as yet another way we can offer support to our community,” said Angela Adamy, director of quality for Family & Children’s Services. “It’s an app that helps provide tools to manage the stress and uncertainty brought on by coronavirus.”
The myStrength app is intended for ages 13 and up and can be accessed on FCSOK.org. It features interactive and individually tailored sections for each account user, covering topics that include parenting, substance abuse and sleep problems.
“Good mental health is vital now and at all times,” Adamy said. “We know we’re all under extraordinary stress right now because of COVID-19, and the future can feel uncertain.”
The app’s tools are not a substitute for behavioral health treatment, Adamy said. To make an appointment with Family & Children’s Services, which is providing telehealth via telephone and live-video teleconferencing, call 918-587-9471.
Another resource is the COPES crisis hotline for children and adults experiencing psychiatric emergencies including thoughts of suicide. Family & Children’s Services recently launched the COPES COVID emotional support line for anyone feeling anxious and overwhelmed because of COVID-19.
The number to reach trained mental health professionals at either hotline is 918-744-4800. They are free and available 24 hours a day.
